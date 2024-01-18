Arctic Chill Unveils Rare 'Ice Pancakes' and 'Hair Ice' in Northern Ireland

In an exceptional display of nature's winter artistry, Northern Ireland has witnessed the emergence of rare 'ice pancakes' on a river in County Antrim amidst the ongoing Arctic chill. This phenomenon, characterized by the freezing of foam on the water's surface into oversized, floating circular ice formations, was observed at the Slievenacloy Reserve. The reserve has increasingly become a point of interest for its unique winter spectacles.

Photographic Documentation

Ronald Surgenor, a revered conservationist and wildlife photographer associated with Ulster Wildlife, has captured striking images of this uncommon occurrence. The ice pancakes, a testament to the prolonged Arctic air gripping the region, add a surrealistic touch to the winter landscape.

Another Rare Occurrence: Hair Ice

In addition to these ice pancakes, Surgenor has also documented another rare event at Ballynahone Bog, near Maghera, in County Londonderry - the appearance of 'hair ice.' This natural marvel, which sprouts on decaying wood in humid conditions when temperatures are just below freezing, is facilitated by a fungus. The fungus aids in the creation of delicate, hair-like ice structures, adding a unique texture to the wintry tableau.

Weather Forecast: Below-Freezing Temperatures Continue

Northern Ireland has been experiencing temperatures below freezing throughout Wednesday, with ice warnings in effect until Friday morning. Snow showers, particularly along the north coast, have been forecasted, driven by brisk northerly winds. Despite anticipations of milder weather for the upcoming weekend, the forecast suggests a return to unsettled weather with amplified wind speeds and rain. The Met Office has consequently issued a warning for strong winds come Sunday.