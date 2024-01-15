en English
France

Arctic Air Surge to Bring Severe Winter Weather to UK and France

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Arctic Air Surge to Bring Severe Winter Weather to UK and France

The United Kingdom and France are bracing for a wave of severe winter weather due to an incoming surge of Arctic air. In response to the looming cold snap, authorities have issued warnings for snow and ice, urging residents to prepare for potential freezing conditions. The harsh weather, set to impact travel and daily routines, underscores the necessity for timely meteorological information and public preparedness in the face of extreme weather events.

Yellow Warnings and Cold Snap

The Met Office has moved to issue yellow snow and ice warnings as temperatures are anticipated to plunge 5C to 6C below the seasonal norm. These warnings apply to areas spanning Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England, and Wales. Experts predict snow, ice, and ensuing travel disruption. Meteorologist Liam Eslick urges the public to stick to main roads and avoid country lanes, warning of the strong northerly wind ushering in the Arctic air mass. This influx is expected to lead to wintry showers and icy conditions, with maximum temperatures dipping to 0C in parts of Scotland and 2C to 4C in southern parts of the UK.

Arctic Air Affecting Northern Europe

Meanwhile, yellow weather warnings remain active for the next four days in the UK, with icy conditions threatening to disrupt travel from Scotland and Northern Ireland to Wales and northern England. Alerts for snow and ice have also been issued for a large portion of northern France. The Met Office projects frequent snow showers, icy conditions, and travel disruption across Scotland within the week due to the cold Arctic air. Some places could see 5-10 cm, or even 20 cm of snow, particularly across northern Scotland and over higher ground elsewhere. The severe weather has prompted ScotRail to cancel three trains between Perth and Inverness on Monday morning.

Global Impact and Shifts

The impact of the Arctic air extends beyond the UK and France. Regions including the United States, Scandinavia, China, and Antarctica are also feeling the chill. Record-breaking cold temperatures have been recorded in Finland, Sweden, and Norway, causing disruption and damage. In addition to the cold wave in Beijing, forecasts predict severe weather for Eastern Europe and Asia. The cold snap has also triggered the UK Health Security Agency to issue an amber health alert, with the Department for Work and Pensions activating the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households. National Highways has issued a severe weather alert for snow affecting the north west, advising road users to plan ahead.

This critical weather situation serves as a potent reminder of the impact of extreme weather events on daily life and the importance of preparedness and timely information. As the Arctic air continues to sweep Northern Europe, it is imperative for everyone to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

France United Kingdom Weather
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

