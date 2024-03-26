Archdeacon of Salop Resigns, Faces 3-Year Ministry Ban Over Inappropriate Relationship

The Venerable Paul Thomas, Archdeacon of Salop since 2011, has resigned from his position and will be prohibited from ministry for three years following an admission of an 'inappropriate relationship' with a woman during 2022 and early 2023. This development comes after a complaint was investigated under the Clergy Discipline Measure by the Bishop of Shrewsbury, shedding light on the high standards expected of clergy conduct within the Diocese of Lichfield.

Background and Investigation

Archdeacon Thomas stepped back from his duties in September last year when the complaint was initially lodged. Bishop Michael Ipgrave of Lichfield confirmed the investigation pertained to a 'brief, consensual but inappropriate relationship' that occurred amidst Thomas's struggles with post-Covid depression and spiritual exhaustion. The investigation, overseen by the Right Reverend Sarah Bullock, resulted in Thomas's resignation and a significant prohibition from ministry.

Diocese Response and Expectations

In response to the incident, Bishop Ipgrave expressed deep grief, noting the mar on Thomas's long service due to this incident. He underscored the diocese's expectations for the highest standards of personal and professional conduct from its clergy. The penalty imposed on Thomas, to which he consented, reflects the gravity with which the diocese views breaches of conduct. Reverend Prebendary Jo Farnworth and the Reverend Mary Thomas have since been serving as acting archdeacons in the district.

Looking Forward

The incident has sparked discussions within the Church of England regarding clergy conduct, mental health, and the mechanisms in place for accountability and support. While Thomas will not return to his former role, the diocese's actions demonstrate a commitment to maintaining integrity and trust within its leadership. As the Diocese of Lichfield moves forward, it faces the challenge of restoring faith in its clergy and ensuring robust support systems for those in ministry.