Archbishop Nikitas Leads Vasilopita Cutting Ceremony at Greek Cypriot Brotherhood

On January 14, 2024, the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood premises in North London witnessed a significant cultural and religious event. Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided over the traditional cutting of the Vasilopita, a ceremonial New Year's cake, symbolizing luck and prosperity.

A Gathering of Dignitaries

The ceremony was graced with the presence of an array of dignitaries. Among them were Metropolitan Athanasios of Cologne, Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, Andreas Kakouris, the High Commissioner of Cyprus, and Christos Goulas, Consul of the Hellenic Republic. Also present were MP Bambos Charalambous, Deputy Mayor Tony Vourou, local councillors, members of the Greek Cypriot community, and clergy from the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain.

The Ceremony and its Significance

The cutting of the Vasilopita is a time-honored tradition that ushers in the New Year, with the cake symbolizing Jesus Christ and the coin inside it representing His divine blessings. The ceremony was enriched with hymns performed by the choir of the Archdiocesan school of Byzantine music, under the leadership of Rev. Protopresbyter Joseph Paliouras. The hymns served to welcome the New Year, blending religious reverence with cultural celebration.

The Lucky Coin and Reception

Following the ceremony, a reception was held where attendees shared the Vasilopita. The highlight of the event was when Christos Karaolis, the Vice-President of the Brotherhood, found the lucky coin in his piece of cake. As per tradition, this is believed to herald fortune in the New Year, creating a sense of anticipation and joy among those present. The event stood as a testament to rich cultural traditions and the unity of the Greek Cypriot community in North London.