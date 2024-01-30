Archaeologists Unearth Evidence of Early Ironworking in Britain

In a significant archaeological find that redefines our understanding of early ironworking in Britain, DigVentures archaeologists have discovered compelling evidence of an 8th-century BC ironworking operation. The site, located on Earth Trust's land near Abingdon at the Wittenham Clumps, has yielded a plethora of artefacts, indicative of a large-scale ironworking operation that could have had significant implications for the region's trade and economy during the Iron Age.

Unearthing Iron Age Ingenuity

Among the artefacts unearthed, which include pieces of hearth lining, hammerscale, and an iron bar, the most notable is an intact tuyere. This tool, used by blacksmiths to direct air into a hearth, is rare due to its age and size. It suggests the presence of a larger and more specialized hearth that might have been used for forging larger or longer items like swords, trade bars, or cart wheels. The discovery of such a unique artefact provides invaluable insight into the sophistication of early Iron Age blacksmithing techniques and their capacity for producing high-end iron artefacts.

Tracing the Echoes of Ancient Settlements

Beyond the iron workshop, the site also revealed the remnants of an Iron Age settlement. Archaeologists discovered roundhouses, a pantry, ceremonial animal burials, and the remains of a Roman villa with a pet dog. These findings paint a vivid picture of life during this era, illustrating not only the technological advancements but also the societal norms and traditions that made up the fabric of Iron Age Britain.

A Glimpse into Ancient History at the Festival of Discovery

The public will have a golden opportunity to view these artefacts and learn more about Iron Age craftsmanship during the 'Festival of Discovery' at the Earth Trust visitor centre on February 17 and 18. The exhibition, featuring nearly 10,000 artefacts recovered during the dig, promises to be a captivating journey through time, offering attendees a glimpse into the region's ancient history. With ongoing analysis, further insights into the area's past are poised to be unveiled.