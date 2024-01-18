ARAG Group Strengthens UK Presence with DAS UK Acquisition

ARAG Group, a leading legal protection insurance provider, has successfully completed the acquisition of DAS UK, a Bristol-based legal protection insurance firm. The acquisition brings the two companies’ combined total gross written premium to around £190 million, establishing a more robust presence in the industry. The sellers in this deal were ERGO Versicherung AG, a property and casualty insurance subsidiary of Germany’s ERGO Group.

Operational Independence for DAS UK

Despite the changes, DAS UK is set to maintain operational independence from ARAG’s current UK managing general agent, ARAG plc, a company that has been trading since 2006. This approach ensures that both entities can continue to focus on their respective strengths and market niches.

Formation of New Executive Management Committee

A new executive management committee (EMC) for ARAG UK has been formed, consisting of seven members. Three of these are from ARAG plc, three from DAS UK, and one from the broader ARAG Group. The EMC will be led by Tony Buss in the capacity of chief executive, with Tony Coram, formerly the CEO of DAS UK, taking up the role of chief operating officer.

Strategic Growth for ARAG Group

Dr. Renko Dirksen, a member of ARAG SE’s board of management, views the acquisition as a significant step in ARAG’s strategy for international growth. The UK, in particular, has now become ARAG’s largest market outside Germany, marking a key milestone for the company.

Anticipated Advantages of the Acquisition

Looking towards the future, Buss highlighted the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, which includes the sharing of knowledge, skills, and the introduction of new products and services. There’s a notable emphasis on further digitalization, an area where both companies see significant potential. Additionally, the focus is on increased collaboration and best practice sharing among the dedicated employees in both firms to better meet customer needs. While both companies will operate separately for now, plans are in place to unify them under the ARAG brand eventually.