Agriculture

Applying for a Woodland Tree Health Grant: A Comprehensive Guide

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
Applying for a Woodland Tree Health Grant: A Comprehensive Guide

The process of securing a Woodland Tree Health grant, a funding scheme aimed at bolstering England’s domestic trees and seed production, is multi-layered and precise. Professional foresters, landowners, nurseries, and seed suppliers are eligible to apply for a portion of the substantial £2.8 million fund. The ultimate goal is to enhance the quantity, quality, and diversity of England’s seed supply, while simultaneously supporting green jobs.

Application Procedure

Applicants are required to complete an application form and a Woodland Tree Health annex. The annex, a crucial document that accompanies the application form, can be procured either by emailing ruralpaymentsdefra.gov.uk or calling the Rural Payments Agency at 03000 200 301. When opting for the email route, individuals should use the email address registered on Rural Payments and demand the annex by specifying ‘Send CS annex’ as the email subject.

Land Ownership and Control Form

Under certain circumstances, applicants might need to contend with additional paperwork. Specifically, if they do not have management control over all or part of the land involved in the application, it becomes necessary to fill out a land ownership and control form. This form serves as a verification tool, confirming the applicant’s authority to institute changes or receive grants for the land under consideration.

Submission of Documents

All completed documents, including the application form, Woodland Tree Health annex, and potentially the land ownership and control form, must be submitted to ruralpaymentsdefra.gov.uk. The submission of these documents marks the final step in the application process for the Woodland Tree Health grant, drawing applicants one step closer to potentially significant funding aimed at bolstering England’s tree and seed production.

Agriculture United Kingdom
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

