Apollo Therapeutics Bolsters Mission with Successful Series C Close

Biopharmaceutical powerhouse Apollo Therapeutics has crowned its Series C financing round with an additional $33.5 million in December 2023, escalating the total funds raised to $260 million.

The successful financing endeavor, sparked by Patient Square Capital and fueled by new investors including M&G plc and two major US public pension plans, along with steadfast investor Rock Springs Capital, will primarily energize the clinical development of Apollo’s groundbreaking pipeline programs and finance their innovative drug discovery and development activities.

A Unique Approach to Biopharmaceuticals

Operating with a novel ‘hub-and-spoke’ model, Apollo Therapeutics combines central management with committed leadership for individual therapeutic programs within its subsidiary companies. This pioneering structure aims to augment focus, efficiency, talent attraction, flexible financing, and risk mitigation.

The company, with offices in Cambridge, UK, and Boston and Chicago, US, collaborates with leading universities and research institutes to concentrate on therapeutic targets underpinned by evidence of causal human biology.

Turning Research into Medicines

This financial shot in the arm will empower Apollo Therapeutics to license or acquire additional clinical-stage programs to enrich its portfolio.

CEO Dr. Richard Mason expressed fervor for the forthcoming year, spotlighting a pipeline of over 20 therapeutic programs and anticipating a raft of assets entering clinical trials in early 2024.

Looking Ahead

Since its inception, Apollo Therapeutics has garnered over $450 million in funding. With this latest influx of capital, the company is poised to continue its mission to transform medical research into innovative medicines.

The ongoing support from investors underscores their belief in Apollo’s potential to make significant strides in the biopharmaceutical industry. For patients, healthcare providers, and investors alike, Apollo’s success heralds a future filled with promise and progress.