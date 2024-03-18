Antiques Roadshow Shocker: £40 'Scary' Statue from 11th Century Valued Up To £2,000

In a surprising turn of events on BBC's Antiques Roadshow, a guest was left nearly speechless after learning the true value of a 'scary' statue he had purchased for a mere £40. The episode, which aired from Derry, Northern Ireland, saw antiques expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan provide an unexpected valuation, sparking both astonishment and delight.

The Discovery and Valuation

The guest revealed his acquisition of the intriguing statue through an online auction, drawn to its unique and detailed appearance reminiscent of Javanese mythology. Believed to depict Batara Kala, a god of the underworld, the statue's origins were traced back to the 11th or 12th century. Archer-Morgan, impressed by the guest's research and the item's backstory, estimated its auction value to be between £1,000 and £2,000 - a staggering increase from its purchase price.

Mythological Significance and Expert Insights

During the appraisal, Archer-Morgan shared insights into the statue's mythological significance, noting its role in lunar and solar eclipse lore and its fearsome reputation for devouring humans according to Javanese beliefs. The expert's examination confirmed the artifact's age and authenticity, further validating its considerable worth and historical importance.

A Joyful Surprise and Broader Appeal

The episode also featured a humorous moment when another guest sought a valuation for a 'muff chain,' leading to giggles and amusement among viewers. This blend of significant historical discoveries and light-hearted moments underscores the broad appeal of Antiques Roadshow, captivating audiences with tales of unexpected treasures and the fascinating stories behind them.

As the episode concluded, viewers were left reflecting on the incredible journeys that ordinary items can undergo, transforming from forgotten objects into prized possessions celebrated for their cultural and historical significance. This particular episode highlighted the enduring allure of uncovering hidden gems, proving that sometimes, the most unassuming items can harbor remarkable stories waiting to be told.