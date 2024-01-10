en English
Travel & Tourism

Antalya Dethrones Tenerife as Preferred Winter Sun Destination for Britons

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Antalya, the radiant Turkish city, has dethroned Tenerife, Spain, to become the choicest winter sun destination among British tourists, according to the annual Big Winter Sun Report by On the Beach. The report reveals a significant shift in the travel patterns of British tourists, with 11.9% selecting Antalya this season, marking a 33% surge from the previous year. Consequently, Tenerife now stands as the second preference with 11.7%, while Lanzarote secures the third spot with 8%.

The Rise of Antalya

The ascent of Antalya as a favourite among British holidaymakers can be attributed to several factors. The expansion of flight routes to the region, the introduction of new all-inclusive hotels, and the city’s unique offerings – year-round sunshine, pocket-friendly resorts, pristine beaches, and a historic Old Town, have all contributed to its increased popularity.

The Lure of Low Living Costs

Beyond holidays, Turkey’s appeal extends to retirement plans for many Britons, mainly due to the lower living costs compared to the UK. The average cost of living for a retiree in Antalya is a mere £422 per month, significantly lower than the £1,652 required in the UK. This economic advantage, coupled with the country’s rich cultural history, exquisite cuisine, and breathtaking natural landscape, is drawing an increasing number of British retirees.

Other Destinations on the Rise

While Antalya is the star of the show, other destinations are also witnessing a surge in popularity. Hurghada in Egypt, for instance, has seen a remarkable 53% increase in British visitors. Additionally, overall bookings for winter holidays have risen by 26%, and bookings for five-star accommodations have grown by 28% year-on-year, indicating a growing appetite for luxury among travellers.

Post-pandemic, Turkey’s popularity has escalated, with a staggering 2.5 million UK travellers gracing its shores last year. As the world adapts to a new normal, these shifting travel trends underscore the changing preferences of British tourists, with Antalya leading the vanguard.

Travel & Tourism Turkey United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

