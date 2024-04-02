Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Set for London Move Amid 'Bridget Jones 4' Filming

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are embarking on a significant journey across the pond. The couple, who have been an item for nearly three years, are gearing up to temporarily relocate to London. This move coincides with Zellweger's filming schedule for the eagerly anticipated fourth installment of the 'Bridget Jones's Diary' series. Their relationship, which blossomed nearly three years ago, showcases a blend of professional and personal milestones, marking a new chapter as they prepare to celebrate their third anniversary together.

Advertisment

A New Chapter in London

Anstead, originally from the UK, is looking forward to reuniting with his older children, Amelie and Archie, during the couple's stay in London. The move isn't just a professional commitment for Zellweger but also a personal one for Anstead, blending family time with support for his partner's career. Zellweger's return as Bridget Jones not only excites fans worldwide but also holds a special place in the couple's history. Anstead's initial belief in Zellweger's British persona, due to her iconic role, adds a humorous twist to their love story.

From California to London

Advertisment

The duo's relocation is built on a foundation of significant life changes, including Anstead selling his beloved Temple House in Laguna Beach. Their move to a shared home in Orange County was a testament to their growing relationship. Now, as they prepare to set up residence in London, the transition marks another pivotal moment in their journey together. Anstead's enthusiasm for spending time with his children in the UK, coupled with the couple's shared anticipation for the film project, highlights their supportive dynamic.

Celebration and Anticipation

As Anstead and Zellweger approach their three-year anniversary, their relationship continues to flourish, punctuated by this upcoming international adventure. This move to London not only signifies their mutual support but also underscores the blend of personal and professional joys in their lives. Their story, from a surprising meeting on a TV show to navigating life's milestones together, reflects a partnership rooted in love, laughter, and shared experiences. As they embark on this London chapter, the couple's journey underscores the beautiful unpredictability of life and love.

The anticipation surrounding 'Bridget Jones 4', coupled with Anstead and Zellweger's London adventure, paints a picture of a couple deeply in tune with each other's worlds. Their move serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting one's partner, both in their professional endeavors and personal growth. As they settle into their London life, the city's charm is sure to add another rich layer to their love story, proving once again that love knows no boundaries.