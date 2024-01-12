Ansarullah Condemns US, UK’s Involvement in Yemen as ‘Biggest Stupidity in History’

In a brazen pronouncement, Yemen’s political movement, Ansarullah, better known as the Houthis, has labeled the direct military involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen as ‘the biggest stupidity in history.’ This statement, whilst audacious, sheds light on the deep-seated complexities and tensions that have become synonymous with the protracted Yemeni conflict.

A Complex Quagmire

The Houthis, who exercise significant control over Yemen including its capital, Sana’a, have been entangled in an ongoing conflict with the Yemeni government. This government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition that is believed to be supported by Western powers, including the US and UK. These external powers have allegedly been playing direct roles in the war, a factor which has drawn international criticism and has been linked to what is widely considered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Voices from the Frontline

Leading voices within Ansarullah have not shied away from expressing their views on the conflict and the role of foreign powers. Mohammad Abdussalam and Muhammad Ali al-Houthi have openly condemned the involvement of the US and its allies in Yemen, a sentiment echoed by other key figures within the movement. The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, has gone a step further, urging Arab and Islamic nations to boycott American and Israeli goods. This call to action highlights the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict.

Caught in the Crossfire

Despite the political posturing and mudslinging, the real casualties of this conflict are the people of Yemen. The UN Security Council’s approval of a resolution against Ansarullah has done little to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people. All the while, the impact of the conflict continues to reverberate, exerting a toll on the individuals caught in the crossfire. As battles rage on, the people of Yemen and Gaza bear the brunt of the consequences of a war marked by foreign involvement, political maneuvering, and humanitarian crisis.