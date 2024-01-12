en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Ansarullah Condemns US, UK’s Involvement in Yemen as ‘Biggest Stupidity in History’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Ansarullah Condemns US, UK’s Involvement in Yemen as ‘Biggest Stupidity in History’

In a brazen pronouncement, Yemen’s political movement, Ansarullah, better known as the Houthis, has labeled the direct military involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen as ‘the biggest stupidity in history.’ This statement, whilst audacious, sheds light on the deep-seated complexities and tensions that have become synonymous with the protracted Yemeni conflict.

A Complex Quagmire

The Houthis, who exercise significant control over Yemen including its capital, Sana’a, have been entangled in an ongoing conflict with the Yemeni government. This government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition that is believed to be supported by Western powers, including the US and UK. These external powers have allegedly been playing direct roles in the war, a factor which has drawn international criticism and has been linked to what is widely considered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Voices from the Frontline

Leading voices within Ansarullah have not shied away from expressing their views on the conflict and the role of foreign powers. Mohammad Abdussalam and Muhammad Ali al-Houthi have openly condemned the involvement of the US and its allies in Yemen, a sentiment echoed by other key figures within the movement. The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, has gone a step further, urging Arab and Islamic nations to boycott American and Israeli goods. This call to action highlights the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict.

Caught in the Crossfire

Despite the political posturing and mudslinging, the real casualties of this conflict are the people of Yemen. The UN Security Council’s approval of a resolution against Ansarullah has done little to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people. All the while, the impact of the conflict continues to reverberate, exerting a toll on the individuals caught in the crossfire. As battles rage on, the people of Yemen and Gaza bear the brunt of the consequences of a war marked by foreign involvement, political maneuvering, and humanitarian crisis.

0
United Kingdom United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
22 mins ago
Scotland's Controversial Prison Policy: Balancing Transgender Rights and Safety Concerns
The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has implemented a policy allowing transgender inmates to self-identify for placement in prisons, a move that has ignited fierce debates on the implications for incarcerated individuals and the corrections system. This policy, which diverges from the approach taken by England’s Ministry of Justice that bans male-bodied prisoners from serving time
Scotland's Controversial Prison Policy: Balancing Transgender Rights and Safety Concerns
Simon Mason's DI Wilkins Series: A New Chapter in Oxford's Crime Fiction Legacy
42 mins ago
Simon Mason's DI Wilkins Series: A New Chapter in Oxford's Crime Fiction Legacy
Operation Holly: Over 1,000 Arrests Made in Festive Crackdown on Impaired Driving
42 mins ago
Operation Holly: Over 1,000 Arrests Made in Festive Crackdown on Impaired Driving
US and UK Escalate Involvement in Yemen with Joint Airstrikes
31 mins ago
US and UK Escalate Involvement in Yemen with Joint Airstrikes
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
35 mins ago
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Marisa Abela's Casting as Amy Winehouse Sparks Controversy Following 'Back to Black' Trailer Release
35 mins ago
Marisa Abela's Casting as Amy Winehouse Sparks Controversy Following 'Back to Black' Trailer Release
Latest Headlines
World News
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
2 mins
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
2 mins
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
4 mins
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
7 mins
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
7 mins
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
7 mins
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
Tragic Demise of Chef Dylan Pennerman Sends Shockwaves Through Community
8 mins
Tragic Demise of Chef Dylan Pennerman Sends Shockwaves Through Community
Chale and Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars' Hope for AFCON 2023
9 mins
Chale and Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars' Hope for AFCON 2023
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
10 mins
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
15 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app