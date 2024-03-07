Anime Limited Announces UK Release for 'Somali to Mori no Kamisama' with Exclusive Art Set

The much-anticipated anime adaptation of Yako Gureishi's Somali to Mori no Kamisama has finally secured a UK release date, courtesy of Anime Limited, setting a new milestone for the series' global reach. Initially slated for a fall 2019 release, the series was delayed, premiering in the Winter 2020 season, and has since been picked up by Sentai Filmworks for home video distribution. Anime Limited's announcement brings the series to the UK audience with a special edition set for release on March 11th, 2024.

From Delay to UK Debut

After a slight delay from its initial February 2024 announcement, Anime Limited has confirmed the release of Somali to Mori no Kamisama in a bilingual two-disc set. Priced at £69.99, the set is not just a treat for anime enthusiasts but also for collectors, featuring four art cards and a comprehensive 52-page art booklet, although no on-disc extras have been announced. This move signifies Anime Limited's commitment to delivering quality content and collectibles to the UK market.

Collaborative Creativity

The series, directed by Kenji Yasuda with character designs by Ikuko Ito and animation production by Satelight, brings to life the enchanting world of Somali to Mori no Kamisama. The story, originating from Yako Gureishi's manga that started serialization in 2015, explores a fantastical realm ruled by spirits and monsters where humans are on the brink of extinction. It follows the heartwarming journey of a golem and a little girl who become an unlikely father-daughter duo, a narrative that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

A Global Journey

With its UK release, Somali to Mori no Kamisama continues its global journey, reaching an even wider audience. The series' universal themes of family, adventure, and survival resonate across cultural boundaries, making it a perfect addition to Anime Limited's catalogue. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for this unique anime experience, promising to be a significant event for UK fans and a testament to the enduring appeal of well-crafted anime storytelling.

The collaboration between Yako Gureishi, the creative minds at Satelight, and Anime Limited, underscores the global appetite for compelling anime content. As Somali to Mori no Kamisama prepares for its UK debut, the series stands as a beacon for the genre's ability to transcend geographical and linguistic barriers, bringing together a diverse fanbase in celebration of its rich narrative and artistic achievements. With the March 11th release date on the horizon, the anime community eagerly awaits what is poised to be a memorable addition to the UK's anime offerings.