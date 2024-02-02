Angel Central Celebrates Roaring Success in 2023 with New Store Launches

London's Angel Central shopping center, managed by CBRE Investment Management, recorded a sterling performance in 2023, with a robust 16% increase in sales, a figure that significantly surpasses the preceding year. Concurrently, footfall at the shopping center saw a 6.4% surge, beating the national average of 2.9% by a considerable margin. Furthermore, an uptick of 4% was also noted in transaction rates. This thriving performance dovetails with the inauguration of a new Office store, a renowned fashion footwear retailer, at the Upper Street entrance of the shopping center.

The Office Store – A New Beacon of Fashion Footwear

The Office store, spreading over 1,969 square feet, has introduced popular brands such as Dr Martens, Nike, Adidas, and Ugg to the shopping center, along with an assortment of accessories. A spokesperson from Office underscored the vigorous performance of their London-based outlets and drew attention to Angel Central's high footfall and community-centric environment.

Angel Central's Retail Evolution

Alongside Office, Angel Central also unveiled the refurbishment of an Accessorize store, an undertaking aimed at enhancing the customer experience with superior lighting and signage. The shopping center hosts a selection of eminent brands, including Uniqlo, H&M, Rituals, and Muji. The presence of these high-profile brands has undoubtedly contributed to Angel Central's buoyant performance.

Louisa Butters, Head of Retail Asset Management UK at CBRE Investment Management, expressed satisfaction with Angel Central's current trajectory, attributing its success to a strong community base and a diverse blend of retail, food & beverage, and leisure offerings. The management's ongoing efforts to provide brands with opportunities to flourish in Islington have clearly paid off, judging by the shopping center's resounding success in 2023.