Aneevo: Disruptive Entry into UK Insurance Broker Market with Innovative Travel Insurance Distribution Platform

Emerging on the UK insurance broker market is a promising new player, Aneevo. Designed as a travel insurance distribution platform, Aneevo promises to be a game-changer for intermediaries, offering a wealth of travel insurance risks via an easily accessible online portal. Among its standout features is the provision of parametric cover addressing issues such as delayed and lost luggage.

Evolution of Just Insurance Agents

Aneevo is not an entirely new entity but rather an evolution of the wholesale arm of Just Insurance Agents, previously known as Just Travel Cover. This strategic shift followed the acquisition of travel insurance and scheme specialist business Alpha Underwriting from CPP Secure approximately 18 months earlier, a move that marked a significant step in Just Travel's broader strategy to expand its broker network.

Aneevo's Offering

In addition to the parametric cover, Aneevo provides brokers with a variety of leisure risk products, an efficient quote process, a bespoke white-label website, and end-to-end branded communications. The launch of this platform will see brokers using the Just Travel Cover wholesale portal upgraded to Aneevo before the end of February, offering enhanced services and a wider range of products to their clients.

A Step Forward for Insurance Brokers

The development of Aneevo signifies a leap forward for insurance brokers in the UK. It presents them with an opportunity to extend their services, providing their clients with a broader range of travel insurance products with greater ease. This move aligns with the demands of the modern consumer who seeks convenience and a wide array of choices in one place.