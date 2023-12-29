Andrew Malkinson: A Life Marred by Wrongful Conviction

In a poignant revelation, Andrew Malkinson, wrongfully convicted for a rape he did not commit, expressed his alienation from the UK, stating it no longer feels like home after being ‘betrayed very badly.’ Serving a 17-year-long sentence before being exonerated in July 2021, Malkinson continued to bear the stigmatizing label of a sex offender despite his innocence.

The Pain of Wrongful Imprisonment

During a guest editing spot on BBC Radio 4 Today, Malkinson shared his experiences with John McCarthy, a journalist who also suffered wrongful imprisonment. Both men spent years in prison, McCarthy being held hostage for over five years, and Malkinson serving 17 for a crime DNA evidence later linked to another man. The two discussed the surreal and distressing experience of being wrongfully imprisoned and their mechanisms for coping. For Malkinson, solace came from reading astronomy books while incarcerated.

Life after Exoneration

Upon his release, Malkinson spent time in Amsterdam before embarking on a road trip through France and Portugal. He eventually found himself settling in a tent in Spain, still waiting for potential compensation from the government for the years stolen from his life. Despite his freedom, the weight of being wrongfully labeled a sex offender continues to loom over him.

Inquiry into Miscarriage of Justice

A major inquiry into Malkinson’s wrongful conviction has been announced, spotlighting the roles of the Greater Manchester Police, the Crown Prosecution Service, and the Criminal Cases Review Commission. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk admitted that the justice system had failed Malkinson, emphasizing the need to learn from this miscarriage of justice. However, the inquiry is non-statutory, meaning it cannot legally compel witnesses to give evidence, relying instead on voluntary cooperation.