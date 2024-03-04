Andrew Buchan Debuts as Screenwriter with ITV Thriller 'Passenger', Starring Wunmi Mosaku

Actor Andrew Buchan, renowned for his roles in Broadchurch, Better, and The Crown, embarks on a new journey as he makes his screenwriting debut, Passenger. This intriguing series, set to premiere on ITV1 and ITVX, promises to delve deep into the fears and uncertainties of a close-knit community, challenging them to confront the unknown.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Mystery: First Glimpses and Trailer Insights

With the release of captivating first-look images and an engaging trailer, audiences have been given a sneak peek into the world of Passenger. The series, led by the talented Wunmi Mosaku, portrays the story of Riya Ajunwa, a former Met Police detective, as she investigates a series of perplexing crimes that have left the townspeople of Chadder Vale bewildered. The trailer, revealed exclusively on RadioTimes.com, showcases Mosaku's character's determination to unravel the mysteries surrounding the quiet town, despite facing skepticism from her colleagues and the local community.

Exploring the Depths of Chadder Vale

Advertisment

The narrative of Passenger unfolds through Riya's eyes as she probes into not only the disappearance and sudden reappearance of local girl Katie Wells but also a string of bizarre incidents that disrupt the town's tranquil life. These events challenge Riya to convince the townsfolk to look beyond their prejudices and fears, suggesting that the source of their troubles might be closer to home than they are willing to admit. Amidst this, the series also explores themes of belonging, with Riya, an outsider herself, striving to find her place and purpose within the town.

A Stellar Cast and Characters to Watch

The ensemble cast of Passenger brings together a mix of familiar faces and emerging talent, including Daniel Ryan, Barry Sloane, Natalie Gavin, and Nico Mirallegro, among others. Each character adds a unique layer to the intricate tapestry of Chadder Vale, contributing to the series' exploration of community dynamics, fear of the unknown, and the human tendency to resist change. As Riya digs deeper into the town's secrets, the audience is invited to ponder the complexities of human nature and the consequences of turning a blind eye to the truth.

With its compelling storyline, rich character development, and Andrew Buchan's fresh perspective from behind the lens, Passenger is poised to captivate viewers and spark discussions about the mysteries that lie within and beyond the boundaries of Chadder Vale. As the series premiere approaches, anticipation builds for a show that promises not only to entertain but also to challenge its audience to reflect on their own fears and prejudices.