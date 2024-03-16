Ancient Roman Statue Unearthed in UK Parking Lot Sparks Historical Mystery at Burghley House

During construction work for a new visitor parking lot at Burghley House in Stamford, a remarkable discovery was made in the spring of 2023. Greg Crawley, an excavator operator, unearthed a marble head, sparking interest and surprise among historians and archaeologists. This find, dating back to the 1st or 2nd century, has since been identified as part of a Roman statue, believed to have been brought to England in the 18th century.

Discovery and Initial Reactions

The unexpected find occurred when Crawley, digging through the area designated for the parking lot, stumbled upon the marble head. The discovery was termed 'his best ever' by Crawley, who was astounded to unearth such an ancient artifact. Following the find, the British Museum was notified, and further investigations led to the discovery of a corresponding bust, revealing the statue's significant historical value. The pieces were sent to a professional conservator, who meticulously cleaned and reassembled them, adding an iron dowel for display purposes.

Historical Significance and Mysteries Unveiled

The statue is believed to have been acquired by Brownlow, the ninth Earl of Exeter during his tours of Italy in the 1760s, a period when the aristocracy frequently collected antiquities. This practice, part of the Grand Tour tradition, saw young men of means traveling through Europe to collect art and learn about classical cultures. However, the circumstances of how the statue ended up buried in what is now a parking lot remain unclear. Speculations range from a failed burglary attempt to the statue being discarded and eventually covered by soil over the centuries.

The Statue's New Home

This historical artifact is now set to be displayed along the Hell Staircase at Burghley House, a Tudor-era mansion dating back to the 16th century. Here, it will join other sculptures that were collected by the ninth Earl. The estate, renowned for its collection of antiquities and its architectural significance, eagerly anticipates the addition of this statue to its display, offering visitors a glimpse into the past and the extensive history of the estate itself.

The discovery of the Roman statue at Burghley House not only adds to the rich tapestry of the estate's history but also poses intriguing questions about the journey of such artifacts from their origins to their final resting places. As the statue takes its place among the collection, it serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of the Roman Empire and the fascination it continues to inspire.