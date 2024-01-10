Ancient Beech Tree at Clitheroe Castle Set for Pruning to Ensure Longevity

An ancient guardian standing tall at the entrance of Clitheroe Castle, an esteemed beech tree that has weathered countless seasons, is on the brink of a significant transformation. The tree, a historic sentinel that welcomes visitors to the castle with its expansive canopy, has been identified with decay in one of its main branches. This discovery was made during a routine inspection last year by the diligent countryside officers of the Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Decay Spurs an Imminent Intervention

The cause of concern was not limited to a single branch. A significant limb that gracefully overhangs the castle’s main driveway was found to be affected by the same decay. Given the area’s high pedestrian traffic and the potential risk posed by the weakened branch, the Council, which owns the castle, swiftly ordered a comprehensive tree assessment.

The assessment was carried out by an expert arboricultural consultant. The findings were clear: to ensure the safety of the public and the longevity of the tree, it was necessary to remove the decayed branch and any dead wood from the canopy. The consultant also recommended reducing the size of the canopy to mitigate the impact of winds and storms on the ancient beech tree.

Preserving the Ancient Sentinel

Explaining the decision, Nicola Hopkins, the council’s director of economic development and planning, highlighted the dual intent behind these measures. On one hand, there was the paramount concern for public safety. On the other, there was the deep-seated desire to preserve the tree, which is among the oldest and largest on the castle grounds. Hopkins reassured the public that the tree would not be lost to the pruning process.

To ensure this, the work will be carried out by a specialist contractor experienced with veteran trees. The contractor will adhere to the highest British standards in executing this delicate task. By the end of January, the work is expected to be completed, and the ancient beech tree will stand, pruned yet preserved, continuing to guard the entrance of Clitheroe Castle.