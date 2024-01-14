en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Analysts Adjust Target Prices and Recommendations for Various Stocks

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Analysts Adjust Target Prices and Recommendations for Various Stocks

In a recent flurry of financial assessments, stocks of several companies have been subject to revised target prices and recommendations. The revisions reflect the dynamic opinions of financial analysts from several institutions and are indicative of the constant analysis of market conditions and company performance.

Analyst Revisions: A Snapshot

Antofagasta’s target price observed a downward revision from Deutsche Bank to 735p and from Investec to 726p, both advising a sell. Ashmore Group’s target price saw a slight reduction by HSBC Holdings to 400p, while the overweight rating was sustained. Avacta Group became the recipient of a favourable adjustment from Numis, with the target price raised to 1.9p. Deutsche Bank raised Aviva’s target price to 480p, and Babcock International saw an increase in target price by Citi to 1500p, albeit with a downgraded rating to neutral.

In contrast, Braemar Shipping Services received an upgrade from Westhouse Securities to buy, with a target price set at 590p. Cairn Energy’s target price underwent cuts by several analysts, including Liberum Capital, Deutsche Bank, and RBC Capital, all lowering their expectations with RBC also downgrading to neutral. Chemring Group and Close Brothers Group saw divergent actions. The former experienced a reduction in target price by Liberum Capital and a downgrade to sell, while the latter enjoyed an increase in target price from Canaccord Genuity to 1800p and an upgrade to buy.

Varied Revisions Across Companies

Other companies such as Cobham, Diageo, Essentra, Fenner, ICAP, IMI, IXICO, Just Retirement Group, Ladbrokers, Latham (James), London Stock Exchange, Majestic Wine, Melrose, Next, Ophir Energy, Oxford Instruments, Partnership Assurance, Portmeirion, Rank Group, Ricardo, Rolls-Royce Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Secure Trust Bank, Senior, Smiths Group, Spectris, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Standard Life, UNITE Group, Vectura, Victrex, WANdisco, and William Hill also saw various revisions in target prices and recommendations.

Analysts’ Predictions for 2024

Market analyst Ed Yardeni flagged potential risks for 2024 that could destabilize market growth, such as resurgent inflation, expanding federal budget deficit, geopolitical tensions in Yemen, and escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. Despite these, Yardeni predicts a significant rise in the S&P 500 index.

Analysts at UBS expect 2024 to be a year of quality stocks, particularly in the tech sector, as global AI demand is projected to leap from $28 billion in 2022 to $300 billion in 2027. Analysts are bullish on stocks like Salesforce, Alphabet, and Microsoft due to AI-related catalysts.

The consensus among analysts for Apple stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average twelve-month price prediction of $199.69 and a predicted upside of 11.44%. Financial analysts have given bullish sentiments for Wells Fargo, Blackrock, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., reiterating Buy ratings with respective price targets of $54.00, $1025.00, and $200.00.

0
Analysis Business United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Analysis

See more
21 mins ago
Historian Warns of Potential Genocide with Artsakh's Integration into Azerbaijan
In a recent press conference, Ashot Melkonyan, Director of the Institute of History, voiced a dire warning concerning the potential for a repeat of the 1915 Armenian Genocide if Artsakh were to be incorporated into Azerbaijan. He expressed optimism, however, that global comprehension of this grim potentiality is on the rise. Artsakh: A Critical Buffer
Historian Warns of Potential Genocide with Artsakh's Integration into Azerbaijan
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
12 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
12 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Chimera Investment Corporation's Preferred Stock Ratings Updated: An Insight
3 hours ago
Chimera Investment Corporation's Preferred Stock Ratings Updated: An Insight
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
3 hours ago
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
7 hours ago
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
Latest Headlines
World News
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
11 seconds
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
20 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
23 seconds
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
India's Women's Hockey Team Stumbles in Olympic Qualifier
37 seconds
India's Women's Hockey Team Stumbles in Olympic Qualifier
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under
50 seconds
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under
West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick
1 min
West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
1 min
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
NFL Playoffs Hit by Record Cold Spell, Rookie QB Sets New Win Record
1 min
NFL Playoffs Hit by Record Cold Spell, Rookie QB Sets New Win Record
Ex-Belgian PM Yves Leterme Backs India's Permanent Seat in UNSC
2 mins
Ex-Belgian PM Yves Leterme Backs India's Permanent Seat in UNSC
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
56 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app