Analyst Recommendations Prompt Shifts in Stock Price Targets of London-Listed Companies

Analyst recommendations have prompted significant shifts in the stock price targets of several London-listed companies this week. Stifel downgraded Burberry from ‘buy’ to ‘hold,’ simultaneously reducing the price target from 1,950 pence to 1,550 pence. In contrast, Citigroup increased the price target for Experian from 2,893 pence to 3,122 pence, while maintaining a ‘neutral’ rating. The market has reacted accordingly, with share prices fluctuating in response.

Market Performers and Their Ratings

Bernstein raised the price target for Whitbread from 3,214 pence to 3,600 pence, classifying the stock as ‘market-perform.’ The same rating was given to InterContinental Hotels, albeit with a more substantial price target increase from 5,766 pence to 6,900 pence. Barclays, on the other hand, upgraded the target for Spirax-Sarco from 9,870 pence to 10,580 pence, keeping an ‘equal weight’ stance. In contrast, RBC reduced the price target for Rentokil Initial to 575 pence from 610 pence but still rated it as ‘outperform.’

Downgrades and Upgrades

Jefferies downgraded AstraZeneca to ‘hold’ from ‘buy,’ decreasing the price target from 12,500 pence to 11,000 pence. However, it upgraded GSK to ‘buy’ from ‘hold,’ increasing its target from 1,550 pence to 1,900 pence. Barclays lowered Bodycote plc’s target to 650 pence from 750 pence with an ‘equal weight’ rating.

Initiated Coverage and Revised Targets

Barclays initiated coverage on Premier Foods with an ‘equal weight’ rating and a price target of 140 pence, on Cranswick with an ‘overweight’ rating and a target of 4,580 pence, and on Greencore with an ‘equal weight’ rating and a target of 110 pence. Lastly, Morgan Stanley raised Deliveroo’s price target to 150 pence from 140 pence, classifying it as ‘overweight.’

These analyst recommendations are a key factor for investors when deciding where to place their money. The shifts in price targets offer a glimpse into the perceived potential of these companies, shaping the dynamics of the stock market. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, investors and analysts alike will be keenly watching these stocks and their performance in the coming weeks.