Ireland

An Garda Siochana Introduces New Recruitment Drive with Raised Age Limit and Allowance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
An Garda Siochana Introduces New Recruitment Drive with Raised Age Limit and Allowance

An Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, has announced a new recruitment drive that extends the age limit for applicants from 35 to 50 years. This initiative aims to attract a broader demographic to the force and to bolster its numbers. The drive, which commenced today and will carry on until February 8, also includes a hike in the weekly allowance for trainee gardai, from €184 to €305.

Focused Advertising Campaign

Backed by a substantial €400,000 budget, an extensive advertising campaign is set to reach out to potential candidates through a variety of media channels. In a distinct move, the campaign is also specifically targeting Irish expatriates in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, in an attempt to draw on the global Irish diaspora.

The Bigger Picture

This recruitment drive forms part of a grander scheme to run annual recruitment campaigns to maintain a steady inflow of Garda trainees. The force is keen not just to meet, but to surpass the Government’s target of 15,000 gardai in response to growing population and changing crime patterns. As of the close of 2023, the force counted 13,998 Gardai in its ranks.

Emphasizing Diversity and Adaptability

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris underlined the rewarding nature of the job and the force’s emphasis on diversity and adaptability in contemporary society. The force is particularly keen to attract candidates from varied backgrounds to better reflect the community it serves. Last year, 746 people started their training, and 388 were sworn in, with the next batch of Gardai expected to be attested in April 2024. Garda Lorraine Delahunty, who joined the force during the 2023 campaign, encouraged prospective candidates to be resilient and to seize this opportunity.

Ireland Law United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

