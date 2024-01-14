en English
An Accidental Brush with Fame: Elise Morgan’s Encounter with Jamie Dornan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
An Accidental Brush with Fame: Elise Morgan’s Encounter with Jamie Dornan

It was an ordinary evening shift for Elise Morgan, a shoe shop employee in the UK, when an unexpected encounter turned it into a viral sensation. A family walked into the store shortly before closing time — a common annoyance for retail workers. Little did Elise know, the seemingly regular family was led by none other than Jamie Dornan, the actor famed for his role as Christian Grey in the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ franchise.

Unintentional Mistaken Identity

Elise, busy attending to the family, called out to her colleague, Christian, to check on some shoes. However, out of sight and helping his daughter with her shoes was Jamie Dornan, who misconstrued Elise’s call to her colleague as a reference to his on-screen character, Christian Grey. A similar miscommunication ensued when Elise asked her colleague to fetch a shoebox, leading Dornan to think she was addressing him again.

The Unveiling of the Celebrity Encounter

It was only after the family left the shop that Elise’s colleague revealed the identity of the seemingly ordinary father. The man who had twice responded to Elise’s calls for ‘Christian’ was, in fact, Jamie Dornan. This revelation transformed the mundane encounter into a humorous miscommunication between a retail employee and a Hollywood celebrity.

From Shoe Shop to Social Media Stardom

Elise took to TikTok to share her awkward encounter, where it quickly gained traction. The video went viral, amassing over 2 million views and 490,000 likes. It also sparked a flurry of reactions from the audience, ranging from empathetic to amused. Elise’s unintentional brush with fame served as an entertaining reminder of the unexpected moments that can occur in everyday life, even when you’re simply trying to close up shop for the evening.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

