Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick: A Romantic Proposal in Gstaad, Switzerland

In a heartwarming display of love and commitment, actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have announced their engagement, delighting fans worldwide. The picturesque bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland served as the backdrop for this monumental event, shared through a series of intimate photographs on Jackson's Instagram account.

The Proposal in Gstaad

With snow-capped mountains and clear skies as their witness, Westwick, 36, asked Jackson, 31, to be his life partner. The joyous moment was captured and shared on Instagram, with Jackson expressing her elation and love for Westwick. The Gossip Girl star reciprocated the sentiment in an Instagram Story, stating that he 'hit a jackpot' with his proposal.

Love Blossoming in the Spotlight

The actors have been in a relationship for nearly two years, their love story unfolding in the public eye. They have consistently used social media as a platform to share their journey, from casual outings to this significant milestone in their lives. Both Jackson and Westwick have amassed a considerable fan following, with Jackson known for her roles in Indian cinema, including 'Ekk Deewana Tha' and 'Theri', and Westwick for his portrayal of Chuck Bass in 'Gossip Girl'.

Looking Towards the Future

The engagement announcement comes after Jackson's previous engagement to London-based entrepreneur George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a four-year-old son, Andreas. The joint post announcing their engagement hinted at their excitement about their future together, sparking joy and congratulations from fans and followers alike. As they prepare to embark on this new chapter, the world watches with anticipation and best wishes.