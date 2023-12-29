American Airlines Flight Makes Bumpy Landing Amidst Storm Gerrit

On a regular Wednesday, an American Airlines flight bound for London’s Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles found itself caught in the unforgiving grip of Storm Gerrit.

The storm, known for its heavy winds and rain, had sent out a red alert for the area surrounding Heathrow Airport. The pilots, however, managed to navigate the storm-ridden skies, achieving a safe—albeit bumpy—landing in the midst of the severe weather conditions.

Storm Gerrit’s Fury

Storm Gerrit unleashed its wrath across parts of the United Kingdom, resulting in widespread travel disruptions and reports of damage to residential structures and vehicles. Scotland bore the brunt of the storm, with heavy snowfall, high winds, and rain wreaking havoc on the region.

The storm also triggered flooding across the U.K, with North Yorkshire, East Yorkshire, Cumbria, and the Midlands all on high alert for potential flood risk.

A Gusty Landing

The American Airlines plane, a 777 model, encountered robust crosswinds during its landing, a video footage revealed. The footage showed the plane tilting to the left before the pilot’s corrective maneuver swung it right.

The plane almost leveled out before touching down and bouncing, leading to a stomach-churning touch down at London Heathrow Airport. The force was so intense that the front landing gear bounced up before gently settling back down.

Weather Impact on Travel and Infrastructure

The weather conditions experienced by the plane were indicative of a system that was creating chaos across the United Kingdom. Besides disrupting air travel, the storm also caused significant damage and inconvenience on the ground.

Emergency services were promptly engaged in clearing the areas impacted by the storm, working tirelessly to restore normalcy as swiftly as possible. The winds were set to ease on Friday but were expected to return over the weekend in London. The week before Christmas also witnessed storms and strong winds causing problems across Europe.