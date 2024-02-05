Amelia Riviere to Illuminate the UK Justice System in Winchester Lecture

High Sheriff of Hampshire, Amelia Riviere, is gearing up to impart her wisdom on the UK justice system in a forthcoming lecture at the University of Winchester. With an impressive professional trajectory in the justice sector, including a decade-long service as a magistrate and a Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire since 2020, Riviere embodies a rich blend of experience and insights.

A Journey in Justice

Riviere's High Sheriff tenure, which commenced last year, has her representing the King in county matters pertaining to the judiciary and law enforcement. Her imminent lecture aims to untangle the intricate web of the justice system, explaining how its various components - from magistrates courts to prisons - are interconnected and interdependent.

The Unsung Heroes

One of the key themes of Riviere's lecture will be the pivotal role volunteers play in the justice system. Magistrates, jurors, and chaplains, whom Riviere regards as the backbone of the system's structure, will be celebrated for their contributions. In her view, these often overlooked individuals are indispensable to the smooth functioning of the justice mechanism.

A Champion for Social Causes

Aside from her involvement in the justice sector, Riviere is prominently engaged in social issues. She actively collaborates with organizations focused on substance addiction, support for the disadvantaged through sport and nature, homeless aid, and violence prevention. Her dedication to these causes adds another layer to her multifaceted professional profile.

An Anticipated Event

The event, scheduled for February 21st, promises to offer attendees a free lecture followed by complimentary welcome drinks. Parking facilities will be available at the university's car park, ensuring a hassle-free experience for the attendees. Bill Davies, the dean of the Faculty of Law Crime and Justice, is notably excited about Riviere's lecture, acknowledging the immense value her knowledge and experience can provide to students aspiring to join the justice field.