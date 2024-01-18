Ambassador Group Acquires RoyaleLife’s Park Bungalow Sites, Pledges Superior Living Experiences

The Ambassador Group, a leading name in the real estate sector, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring 35 park bungalow sites of RoyaleLife Group, which was placed into administration in August 2023.

The newly acquired properties, located across various counties in England, will be operated under the banner of Regency Living, a new entity led by David Gaffney.

Reviving RoyaleLife’s Legacy

RoyaleLife Group’s journey took a downturn when it entered administration last year. However, its collection of residential and holiday park sites, now under the custody of the Ambassador Group, is set to experience a revival. The Group’s focus is not merely on managing these properties but on creating vibrant communities and delivering high-quality homes, thereby enhancing the lifestyle and well-being of the residents.

Job Creation Amid Acquisition

This acquisition is not just a business transaction but a vital step towards community development. As a ripple effect of this acquisition, over 120 new job roles have been created within the business, reinforcing Ambassador Group’s commitment to socio-economic growth.

Strategy for Value Creation

Reflecting on this significant step, David Gaffney, leading the Ambassador Regency Group, expressed satisfaction in securing the sites amidst a period of uncertainty for the residents and purchasers. He shared the group’s strategy to acquire, reposition, and innovate the RoyaleLife properties, ensuring value creation and superior returns for capital partners. Gaffney further emphasized the group’s commitment to transforming these assets into unparalleled quality living communities and providing peace of mind for colleagues, residents, and customers as the licence transfer process for the sites reaches completion.

As the Ambassador Group and the Regency Living team collaborate on this venture, the future looks promising for the residents and the newly created jobs. The acquisition stands as a testament to the Group’s commitment to revitalizing communities and delivering superior living experiences, promising a brighter future for the former RoyaleLife properties.