en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ambassador Group Acquires RoyaleLife’s Park Bungalow Sites, Pledges Superior Living Experiences

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Ambassador Group Acquires RoyaleLife’s Park Bungalow Sites, Pledges Superior Living Experiences

The Ambassador Group, a leading name in the real estate sector, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring 35 park bungalow sites of RoyaleLife Group, which was placed into administration in August 2023.

The newly acquired properties, located across various counties in England, will be operated under the banner of Regency Living, a new entity led by David Gaffney.

Reviving RoyaleLife’s Legacy

RoyaleLife Group’s journey took a downturn when it entered administration last year. However, its collection of residential and holiday park sites, now under the custody of the Ambassador Group, is set to experience a revival. The Group’s focus is not merely on managing these properties but on creating vibrant communities and delivering high-quality homes, thereby enhancing the lifestyle and well-being of the residents.

Job Creation Amid Acquisition

This acquisition is not just a business transaction but a vital step towards community development. As a ripple effect of this acquisition, over 120 new job roles have been created within the business, reinforcing Ambassador Group’s commitment to socio-economic growth.

Strategy for Value Creation

Reflecting on this significant step, David Gaffney, leading the Ambassador Regency Group, expressed satisfaction in securing the sites amidst a period of uncertainty for the residents and purchasers. He shared the group’s strategy to acquire, reposition, and innovate the RoyaleLife properties, ensuring value creation and superior returns for capital partners. Gaffney further emphasized the group’s commitment to transforming these assets into unparalleled quality living communities and providing peace of mind for colleagues, residents, and customers as the licence transfer process for the sites reaches completion.

As the Ambassador Group and the Regency Living team collaborate on this venture, the future looks promising for the residents and the newly created jobs. The acquisition stands as a testament to the Group’s commitment to revitalizing communities and delivering superior living experiences, promising a brighter future for the former RoyaleLife properties.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Railway Stocks Surge: IRFC and Railtel Lead with Stellar Gains
In a remarkable display of financial prowess, several railway stocks have emerged as powerhouses on the trading floor. With returns skyrocketing up to 300%, these stocks have transformed into coveted multibaggers, reflecting a robust market sentiment towards the railway sector. This unprecedented surge is likely a result of recent budget allocations or policy changes favoring
Railway Stocks Surge: IRFC and Railtel Lead with Stellar Gains
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
13 mins ago
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
24 mins ago
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
Uzbekistan Introduces Tax Incentives to Boost Job Creation
5 mins ago
Uzbekistan Introduces Tax Incentives to Boost Job Creation
Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations
10 mins ago
Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations
USPS Addresses Package Delays Amid Modernization Efforts
10 mins ago
USPS Addresses Package Delays Amid Modernization Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Snowfall Challenges the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
8 seconds
Snowfall Challenges the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
Sadiq Khan Slams Labour's 'Omerta' on EU Single Market Reintegration
2 mins
Sadiq Khan Slams Labour's 'Omerta' on EU Single Market Reintegration
India's Jaishankar Advocates Two-State Solution for Palestine, Urges NAM's Support
2 mins
India's Jaishankar Advocates Two-State Solution for Palestine, Urges NAM's Support
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
3 mins
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
4 mins
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
6 mins
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
6 mins
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
7 mins
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
9 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app