Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience to Resume Service After Extensive Repairs

After a prolonged period of unexpected repairs, Ambassador Cruise Line’s ship, Ambience, is all set to recommence its service on January 6, 2024. The British cruise line had informed the guests and travel agents about the temporary service interruption on December 7 after unanticipated damages were discovered to its propeller shafts and stern bearings during a routine maintenance check. The problems, which were caused by metal grinding, required specialist repairs carried out in Denmark, leading to a more extensive repair process than initially planned.

120-Day World Cruise Post-Repair

The ship’s first voyage after the repair will be a 120-day world cruise. Departing from London’s Tilbury Cruise Terminal, it plans to visit 24 countries and 34 ports, including an exciting transit through the Panama Canal. The Ambience, which is designed keeping in mind the over-50s market, offers a no-fly route and can accommodate up to 1,400 guests. It boasts a variety of amenities such as multiple restaurants, cafes, lounges, a swimming pool, spa, and even a casino, offering a luxurious and entertaining voyage for its guests.

Compensation for Affected Guests

Ambassador Cruise Line has taken responsibility for the disruption caused by the unexpected repairs and has arranged for a compensation package for guests affected by the canceled cruises. The package offers options for future bookings or a full refund for the canceled 38-night cruise. The cruise line operates from various UK ports and offers a range of itineraries, ensuring a diverse and enriching travel experience for every guest.

Onward Journey

With the repairs nearing completion, the Ambience is ready to set sail from Northern Germany in time for its 2024 Grand Round The World Cruise. The ship will journey through various destinations including Rotterdam, Porto, the Panama Canal, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South Africa, Brazil, Cape Verde, Morocco, and Lisbon before returning to London on May 5, 2024, promising a grand and unforgettable cruise experience.