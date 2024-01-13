en English
Amazon Web Services Captures Three Major UK Government Contracts

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Amazon Web Services Captures Three Major UK Government Contracts

In an unprecedented move, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has dramatically expanded its footprint in the UK public sector by landing three major government contracts on the same day in December 2023, totaling a staggering ₤894 million. The tech behemoth has inked deals with the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), and the Home Office, for ₤350 million, ₤94 million, and ₤450 million respectively.

Navigating the G-Cloud Procurement Framework

All contracts were secured through the government’s G-Cloud procurement framework — a move that has surpassed AWS’s entire 10-year earnings from G-Cloud, which previously stood at ₤757.7 million. These contracts mark a significant milestone in the second One Government Value Agreement (OGVA), designed to offer discounts for public sector AWS services over a three-year period.

Cloud Adoption Amid Criticism

The timing and method of procurement have sparked controversy among industry experts, as it seemingly skirts the intended procurement processes. AWS utilized the G-Cloud instead of the newly introduced Cloud Compute 2 (CC2) framework — a system specifically designed for hyperscale providers like AWS itself. This deviation has drawn criticism and raised eyebrows in the tech sector.

Transforming Public Services

Despite the controversy, the substantial increase in contract values compared to previous agreements suggests a major scale-up in cloud services use by these government departments. These departments have defended their decision, citing the transformative potential of hyperscale cloud services. HMRC, in particular, has underscored the benefits of hyperscale cloud in transforming operations and improving service resilience and scalability.

While AWS’s aggressive expansion into the UK public sector attracts scrutiny, it also signals a significant shift in the government’s digital transformation strategy. As the dust settles, the impact of this seismic move will undoubtedly continue to reverberate across the technology landscape.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

