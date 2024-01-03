Amanda Holden Returns to Work in Style with Pretty Lavish Dress

As the dawn of 2024 broke, the charismatic Amanda Holden reappeared on the scene of Heart Radio Studios, gracefully making her return in a sophisticated cream dress. The Britain’s Got Talent judge and fashion enthusiast reintroduced herself to the world of work in a fitted, ribbed, knitted midi dress from the affordable fashion brand Pretty Lavish. Priced at £55, the dress not only radiated elegance but also affordability, a trait appreciated by the masses.

Holden’s Chic Ensemble

The dress christened as the Abbey Knit Midaxi Dress, boasted a classic crew neckline and was available in a versatile range of sizes, from XS to L. Holden, known for her impeccable taste in fashion, shared a brief video on her Instagram story, warmly greeting her followers and expressing her elation at returning to work. The dress has been receiving positive reviews, with many customers extolling its quality and fit.

Styling and Accessories

Complementing the dress, Holden donned pointed cream boots, adding an extra touch of sophistication to her attire. Embellishing her outfit, she opted for dainty earrings and a bronzed makeup look, radiating a warm glow. Her hair, styled straight, cascaded over her shoulders, completing her chic ensemble.

Pretty Lavish: Celebrity’s Choice

Pretty Lavish, the brand behind the dress, is not a stranger to the world of celebrities. Personalities like Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes have also shown their affinity for the brand. The Abbey Knit Midaxi Dress is available in three classic colours: black, cream, and beige. For those looking for a similar style, Mango offers a comparable turtleneck dress for £59.99, which is also gaining popularity among fashion enthusiasts.