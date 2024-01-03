en English
Fashion

Amanda Holden Returns to Work in Style with Pretty Lavish Dress

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
Amanda Holden Returns to Work in Style with Pretty Lavish Dress

As the dawn of 2024 broke, the charismatic Amanda Holden reappeared on the scene of Heart Radio Studios, gracefully making her return in a sophisticated cream dress. The Britain’s Got Talent judge and fashion enthusiast reintroduced herself to the world of work in a fitted, ribbed, knitted midi dress from the affordable fashion brand Pretty Lavish. Priced at £55, the dress not only radiated elegance but also affordability, a trait appreciated by the masses.

Holden’s Chic Ensemble

The dress christened as the Abbey Knit Midaxi Dress, boasted a classic crew neckline and was available in a versatile range of sizes, from XS to L. Holden, known for her impeccable taste in fashion, shared a brief video on her Instagram story, warmly greeting her followers and expressing her elation at returning to work. The dress has been receiving positive reviews, with many customers extolling its quality and fit.

Styling and Accessories

Complementing the dress, Holden donned pointed cream boots, adding an extra touch of sophistication to her attire. Embellishing her outfit, she opted for dainty earrings and a bronzed makeup look, radiating a warm glow. Her hair, styled straight, cascaded over her shoulders, completing her chic ensemble.

Pretty Lavish: Celebrity’s Choice

Pretty Lavish, the brand behind the dress, is not a stranger to the world of celebrities. Personalities like Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes have also shown their affinity for the brand. The Abbey Knit Midaxi Dress is available in three classic colours: black, cream, and beige. For those looking for a similar style, Mango offers a comparable turtleneck dress for £59.99, which is also gaining popularity among fashion enthusiasts.

Fashion United Kingdom
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

