en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Amanda Holden Embraces Mob-Wife Trend and Teases New Project

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Amanda Holden Embraces Mob-Wife Trend and Teases New Project

Amanda Holden, a renowned radio presenter, recently turned heads as she stepped out of the Heart FM studios in London, elegantly sporting the rising mob-wife fashion trend. The 52-year-old star was seen in a vibrant, cherry-red two-piece ensemble from Omnes, coupled with a matching trench coat. The outfit was tastefully accessorized with a striking red Birkin bag replica, adding a garish touch that perfectly encapsulates the mob-wife aesthetic.

Mob-Wife Trend on the Rise

This fashion trend, characterized by its flashy and garish elements, has its roots in TikTok and is fast becoming a popular alternative to the clean girl look. The trend’s growing popularity is evident as celebrities like Amanda Holden are seen embracing it. Holden’s ensemble was further adorned with a Von Cleef vintage Alhambra necklace and bracelet valued at 16,000, and chic black sunglasses from Aspinal London, further cementing her status as a fashion trendsetter.

A Glimpse into Amanda’s Co-Host’s Fashion Choices

In a notable contrast to Holden’s vibrant outfit, her co-host Ashley Roberts was seen sporting a more subdued beige and yellow outfit. The outfit, with a pyjama-like co-ord, provided a stark yet complementary contrast to Holden’s fiery red ensemble, showcasing the diverse fashion choices at Heart FM studios.

Teasing a New Project

Recently returned to England after working on a new project abroad, Amanda Holden took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her time away. The star was seen showcasing her fit physique in a stunning blue bikini while engrossed in the book ‘American Dirt’. The Instagram post subtly hinted at an upcoming project, leaving fans eagerly anticipating something special to come soon.

0
Fashion United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
2 mins ago
Emily Blunt Echoes Lenny Kravitz's Look on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'
Renowned actress Emily Blunt made heads turn on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on January 11 when she graced the stage in a striking black Alexander McQueen suit, identical to the one worn by musician Lenny Kravitz at the Golden Globes earlier that week. The open-back ensemble created waves of intrigue and ignited a
Emily Blunt Echoes Lenny Kravitz's Look on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'
Burberry's New Era with The Knight Bag and Montblanc's Dragon Limited Edition 512
9 mins ago
Burberry's New Era with The Knight Bag and Montblanc's Dragon Limited Edition 512
Gucci's New Design Direction: A Shift to Refined Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
11 mins ago
Gucci's New Design Direction: A Shift to Refined Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
Fenwick Launches 'Bright New View' Campaign: A Beacon of Optimism and Style
5 mins ago
Fenwick Launches 'Bright New View' Campaign: A Beacon of Optimism and Style
Ali Wong Makes History at Golden Globes, Dazzles in LILYSILK
7 mins ago
Ali Wong Makes History at Golden Globes, Dazzles in LILYSILK
Ali Wong Makes History at Golden Globes Wearing LILYSILK
7 mins ago
Ali Wong Makes History at Golden Globes Wearing LILYSILK
Latest Headlines
World News
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events
9 seconds
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
3 mins
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
4 mins
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
5 mins
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
7 mins
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
8 mins
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
9 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
9 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
9 mins
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app