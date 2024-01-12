Amanda Holden Embraces Mob-Wife Trend and Teases New Project

Amanda Holden, a renowned radio presenter, recently turned heads as she stepped out of the Heart FM studios in London, elegantly sporting the rising mob-wife fashion trend. The 52-year-old star was seen in a vibrant, cherry-red two-piece ensemble from Omnes, coupled with a matching trench coat. The outfit was tastefully accessorized with a striking red Birkin bag replica, adding a garish touch that perfectly encapsulates the mob-wife aesthetic.

Mob-Wife Trend on the Rise

This fashion trend, characterized by its flashy and garish elements, has its roots in TikTok and is fast becoming a popular alternative to the clean girl look. The trend’s growing popularity is evident as celebrities like Amanda Holden are seen embracing it. Holden’s ensemble was further adorned with a Von Cleef vintage Alhambra necklace and bracelet valued at 16,000, and chic black sunglasses from Aspinal London, further cementing her status as a fashion trendsetter.

A Glimpse into Amanda’s Co-Host’s Fashion Choices

In a notable contrast to Holden’s vibrant outfit, her co-host Ashley Roberts was seen sporting a more subdued beige and yellow outfit. The outfit, with a pyjama-like co-ord, provided a stark yet complementary contrast to Holden’s fiery red ensemble, showcasing the diverse fashion choices at Heart FM studios.

Teasing a New Project

Recently returned to England after working on a new project abroad, Amanda Holden took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her time away. The star was seen showcasing her fit physique in a stunning blue bikini while engrossed in the book ‘American Dirt’. The Instagram post subtly hinted at an upcoming project, leaving fans eagerly anticipating something special to come soon.