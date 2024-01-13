en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Amaiya Crawford Named Lamont Pridmore Business Student of the Year 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Amaiya Crawford Named Lamont Pridmore Business Student of the Year 2023

In a testament to the thriving academic landscape of Cumbria, Amaiya Crawford of St Benedict’s School, Whitehaven, has been conferred the Lamont Pridmore Business Student of the Year 2023. The award acknowledges Crawford’s exceptional achievements in personal and business finance exams, alongside her remarkable performance in marketing controlled assessments.

Paying Homage to Dedication and Hard Work

Crawford’s commendable portfolio, marked by her dedication and commitment, garnered the praise of Paul Charlton, the subject leader for Computer Science and Business at St Benedict’s School. Describing Crawford as a motivated and hardworking student, Charlton highlighted her excellent portfolio work that contributed significantly to her recognition.

Supporting Local Schools and Rewarding Excellence

The award, sponsored by Lamont Pridmore, was presented by Stuart Edger, its managing director for West Cumbria, during a ceremony at St Benedict’s School. Reflecting on the occasion, Edger underscored the importance of acknowledging the achievements of dedicated students like Crawford. He emphasized the firm’s commitment to supporting local schools and rewarding their diligent pupils.

A Bright Future Ahead

Post her recognition, Crawford has taken a leap forward in her academic journey by enrolling in Business Management at Leeds Trinity University. The transition represents her steadfast commitment to advancing her knowledge and skills in business. Edger expressed his admiration for Crawford’s achievements and stressed the importance of recognizing such milestones. He further affirmed that acknowledging dedicated students plays a crucial role in fostering a culture of excellence and driving academic progress.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Empowering Innovation: Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula's Impact on IIT Madras Startups
A dedicated scholar and a mentor par excellence, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula has been a beacon of innovation at one of India’s premier institutions, IIT Madras. His decisive roles as Director and Faculty In-charge at the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, advisor to the Centre For Innovation, and co-creator of Nirmaan, the pre-incubator program, have fostered a
Empowering Innovation: Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula's Impact on IIT Madras Startups
Generational Shift Redefines Free Speech Debate on College Campuses
10 mins ago
Generational Shift Redefines Free Speech Debate on College Campuses
Government Official 'Aunty's' School Visits Spark Debate on Decentralised Education Management
14 mins ago
Government Official 'Aunty's' School Visits Spark Debate on Decentralised Education Management
Ration Scam in Uttar Pradesh: Mid-Day Meal Scheme Exploited, Law Enforcement Questioned
6 mins ago
Ration Scam in Uttar Pradesh: Mid-Day Meal Scheme Exploited, Law Enforcement Questioned
Obi Asika Appointed as New Director General of NCAC: A Step Forward for Nigerian Arts and Culture
8 mins ago
Obi Asika Appointed as New Director General of NCAC: A Step Forward for Nigerian Arts and Culture
Rowan County Celebrates Youthful Philanthropy at Annual Service Awards
10 mins ago
Rowan County Celebrates Youthful Philanthropy at Annual Service Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
46 seconds
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
1 min
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
1 min
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
2 mins
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
2 mins
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion
2 mins
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
3 mins
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
3 mins
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
4 mins
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app