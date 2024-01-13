Amaiya Crawford Named Lamont Pridmore Business Student of the Year 2023

In a testament to the thriving academic landscape of Cumbria, Amaiya Crawford of St Benedict’s School, Whitehaven, has been conferred the Lamont Pridmore Business Student of the Year 2023. The award acknowledges Crawford’s exceptional achievements in personal and business finance exams, alongside her remarkable performance in marketing controlled assessments.

Paying Homage to Dedication and Hard Work

Crawford’s commendable portfolio, marked by her dedication and commitment, garnered the praise of Paul Charlton, the subject leader for Computer Science and Business at St Benedict’s School. Describing Crawford as a motivated and hardworking student, Charlton highlighted her excellent portfolio work that contributed significantly to her recognition.

Supporting Local Schools and Rewarding Excellence

The award, sponsored by Lamont Pridmore, was presented by Stuart Edger, its managing director for West Cumbria, during a ceremony at St Benedict’s School. Reflecting on the occasion, Edger underscored the importance of acknowledging the achievements of dedicated students like Crawford. He emphasized the firm’s commitment to supporting local schools and rewarding their diligent pupils.

A Bright Future Ahead

Post her recognition, Crawford has taken a leap forward in her academic journey by enrolling in Business Management at Leeds Trinity University. The transition represents her steadfast commitment to advancing her knowledge and skills in business. Edger expressed his admiration for Crawford’s achievements and stressed the importance of recognizing such milestones. He further affirmed that acknowledging dedicated students plays a crucial role in fostering a culture of excellence and driving academic progress.