Agriculture

Allensmore Nurseries in Herefordshire: Reservoir Plan Faces Setback Amid Environmental Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Allensmore Nurseries, a prominent horticultural establishment in Tram Inn, Herefordshire, has encountered a significant hurdle in its progression plans following concerns raised by regional planning authorities. The nursery’s proposal for the construction of a substantial reservoir dedicated to irrigating open-grown roses has been met with apprehension. Envisioned to be over a hectare in size and five meters deep, the reservoir was designed to store a staggering 30,000 cubic meters of water, functioning as a critical component of a well-conceived water management system aimed at harvesting and reutilizing water in a sustainable cycle.

An Environmental Dilemma

The initial expansion plan, inclusive of the reservoir, was withdrawn in November of the preceding year due to concerns over potential environmental impacts. Rebecca Jenman, the Herefordshire Council’s planning officer, has now highlighted that the standalone reservoir project could pose threats to local scenic views and augment flood risks. She pointed out the application’s lack of details on landscape integration and flood risk mitigation, indicating a full planning application will be obligatory to comprehensively evaluate the environmental implications.

The Rose Cultivation Plan

In addition to the reservoir, the nursery also plans to devote part of the field for rose cultivation, which according to planning terms, does not necessitate a change in land use. The nursery’s managing director, Mark Taylor, had previously indicated that the larger expansion would have generated employment for at least 25 locals. At present, Allensmore Nurseries employs approximately 100 permanent and an equal number of seasonal workers.

The Broader Impact

The setback faced by Allensmore Nurseries is a microcosm of the broader challenges that agricultural and horticultural establishments face in balancing development and environmental concerns. The case underscores the importance of thorough environmental impact assessments and the need for effective communication between businesses and planning authorities. As climate change continues to reshape global weather patterns, the need for sustainable and environmentally conscious development becomes increasingly imperative.

Agriculture United Kingdom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

