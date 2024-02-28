Alistair Griffin to Enchant York with Mother's Day Concert Featuring Ebor String Quartet

Mark your calendars for an evening of enchantment as Alistair Griffin, renowned York singer-songwriter, prepares to host a captivating Mother's Day concert. Set against the historic backdrop of St Olave's Church in Marygate, the event promises an unforgettable musical journey on March 10, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Presented by Ignite Concerts, this special performance features the talented Ebor String Quartet, with a repertoire that includes beloved songs from West End shows like Les Miserables and Phantom of The Opera.

A Memorable Valentine's Prelude

The upcoming Mother's Day concert follows the resounding success of Ignite's Valentine's show at York Guildhall, where Alistair Griffin and the Ebor String Quartet mesmerized a large audience. A standout moment was the heartfelt dedication of a song to Ellen and Frank Matthewman, a couple celebrating 63 years of marriage, which moved attendees to tears. This gesture of personal touch exemplifies the unique experiences that Ignite Concerts aims to deliver.

Special Surprises and Collaborations

In addition to the musical feast, concert-goers will have the opportunity to win chocolates and a York Chocolate Story experience voucher, adding sweetness to the celebration. Ignite Concerts' collaboration with local businesses such as York Chocolate Story and The Ivy, where a lucky couple won a luxurious three-course meal with champagne, showcases their commitment to creating special experiences that extend beyond the concert hall.

A Star's Journey and Anticipation

Alistair Griffin, who first captured the public's attention on the BBC talent show Fame Academy and later collaborated with BeeGee Robin Gibb, continues to charm audiences with his musical talents. Following the success of previous events, anticipation is high for the Mother's Day concert, with tickets expected to sell out quickly. Griffin's ability to connect with his audience through music and special events makes this upcoming concert a must-attend for fans and newcomers alike.

As Alistair Griffin prepares to take the stage at St Olave's Church, attendees can look forward to an evening of musical delight that celebrates love, family, and the power of live performance. This Mother's Day concert is not just a showcase of Griffin's and the Ebor String Quartet's talents but a testament to the enduring appeal of music to bring people together and create lasting memories.