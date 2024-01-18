Alison Hammond Faces Backlash Over ‘Naughty’ Children Remark

ITV’s ‘This Morning’ presenter, Alison Hammond, has been met with a wave of criticism and 86 official complaints to Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, following her comments about ‘naughty’ children. The incident unfolded during a Friday episode of the show, with Hammond co-hosting alongside Dermot O’Leary.

From Whimsical Banter to Ofcom Complaints

Hammond’s comments were aimed at children watching the popular morning show during school hours. She implied they were ‘naughty’ for not being in school, triggering a flurry of complaints about the seemingly innocent remark. This isn’t the first time Hammond has landed in hot water with Ofcom. Last year, she faced backlash after expressing disappointment about new rules preventing singing in theatres, for which she later publicly apologized on Twitter.

Unprofessional Interruption on Air

In addition to the contentious comments, Hammond also found herself apologizing for another faux pas during the same episode. Her phone rang unexpectedly during the live broadcast – an incident she initially denied but soon conceded was her error. Despite the interruption, co-host Dermot O’Leary stepped in to defend Hammond, noting her phone had been set to airplane mode.

‘This Morning’ Shakes Up Its Presenter Line-Up

Amid the controversy, ITV is reportedly planning changes to the ‘This Morning’ presenter roster. Sian Welby, who has made several appearances on the show and currently presents Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp, is set to replace Holly Willoughby. Welby will co-host with O’Leary from Monday to Thursday, while Hammond and O’Leary will continue their usual Friday slot.

Despite the recent controversy, ‘This Morning’ has also been praised for its approach to sensitive topics. Last year, the show highlighted coeliac disease after presenter Vanessa Feltz’s remarks led to a number of Ofcom complaints. Feltz was compelled to apologize for her comments, which were deemed ‘irresponsible’, and the show brought in a doctor and a young coeliac sufferer to discuss the disease, earning acclaim from viewers.