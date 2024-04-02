Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary Take Over 'This Morning' Amid Easter Break, Kick Off with Prank

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have stepped in as temporary hosts for ITV's 'This Morning,' filling in for Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard who are on a two-week Easter holiday. The duo's stint began with a notable April Fool's prank, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

Temporary Transition

With Deeley and Shephard taking a scheduled break until April 15, Hammond and O'Leary have been tasked with entertaining the morning show's audience. This isn't the first time stand-ins have been used during holiday periods, a common practice for the show. However, the transition this year has been marked by an elaborate prank, setting a lighthearted tone for their interim tenure.

April Fool's Shenanigans

During their first episode, O'Leary executed a prank involving a supposedly valuable vase, leading to a dramatic on-air moment. The prank, which coincided with April Fool's Day, involved a staged interview about the vase's worth and its accidental destruction. Although intended as a humorous segment, viewer feedback was mixed, with some questioning the authenticity of Hammond's reaction and others praising the execution.

Viewer Reaction and Controversy

Feedback on social media was divided, with some viewers criticizing Hammond's acting skills, suggesting she was aware of the prank beforehand. Others defended the segment, enjoying the humor and surprise element. This incident has sparked a wider conversation about the nature of April Fool's pranks and their impact on live television.

The decision to have Hammond and O'Leary cover the holiday period reflects ITV's confidence in their dynamic and popularity with the 'This Morning' audience. As the duo navigates their temporary hosting duties, it remains to be seen how they will continue to engage viewers, following the mixed reception to their prank.