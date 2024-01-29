Alien Life on Earth and Other Cosmic Wonders: A Look at Recent Space Discoveries

When Helen Sharman, Britain's pioneering astronaut, voiced her belief in the existence of alien life, it wasn't a mere speculation. She posits that extraterrestrial beings could already be on Earth, going unnoticed in our midst. In a recent conversation with the Observer newspaper, Sharman underscored the boundless number of stars in the universe, suggesting the likelihood of diverse forms of life. These lifeforms might not necessarily share the carbon-and-nitrogen-based composition of humans, and thus could elude our detection.

Defending Earth: NASA's DART Mission

While speculations about alien life continue, space agencies are taking tangible steps to protect our planet. NASA's imminent Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission embodies this approach. The mission, set to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, aims to crash a probe into Dimorphos, an asteroid's moon, to alter its orbit around the larger asteroid, Didymos. This experiment is not merely about displaying might—it seeks to gauge the feasibility of changing the course of potentially hazardous asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth.

The Successor: ESA's Hera Mission

Following the DART mission, the European Space Agency (ESA) has planned a subsequent mission, dubbed 'Hera.' Slated for a 2026 launch, Hera will further our understanding of asteroids and the possible means of deflecting them. The mission is part of a broader effort to safeguard our planet from celestial threats.

Water World: The Promise of Exoplanet K2-18 b

While we contemplate the existence of aliens on Earth, astronomers are making remarkable discoveries in the cosmos. Water vapor has been detected in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18 b, a finding that has led scientists to classify it as the most plausible candidate for habitability outside our solar system. Located in the habitable zone of its star, K2-18 b boasts Earth-like temperatures and could potentially be a water world.

Surviving Stars: A Planet Orbiting a White Dwarf

In another significant discovery, astronomers have spotted a giant planet orbiting a white dwarf star. The Neptune-sized planet, significantly larger than the Earth-sized white dwarf it orbits, is gradually being vaporized due to the star's intense heat. This discovery offers intriguing insights into the survival of massive planets, even as their stars evolve into white dwarfs.

These fascinating developments underscore the dynamic nature of space exploration and research. They not only fuel our curiosity and imagination but also emphasize the importance of monitoring and safeguarding our planet in an unimaginably vast universe.