Alice Ivy, Låpsley Unleash 'Popstar': A Rock Anthem Championing Women in Music

Alice Ivy and Låpsley's unexpected collaboration on the single 'Popstar' has taken the music world by storm, showcasing a raw and rock-inspired take on their familiar pop sound. Following a serendipitous meeting, the two artists ventured into a creative session in North London, where they tapped into their shared experiences in the industry as women, resulting in a track laden with both musical prowess and poignant narratives.

Genesis of a Rock Anthem

The creative process behind 'Popstar' was as spontaneous as it was serendipitous. With Alice Ivy's proven track record in production, having worked on Mallrat's 'Teeth', and Låpsley's compelling vocal and songwriting talent, the duo was primed for success. Their session, fueled by candid exchanges about the music industry's challenges for women, culminated in a song that Ivy describes as coming "out of nowhere." The presence of Caroline Polachek in the adjacent studio added to the day's inspirational aura, marking the session as a confluence of talent and creativity.

The Message Behind the Music

At its core, 'Popstar' is more than just a rock track; it's a statement. Ivy and Låpsley's decision to step away from their digital pop inclinations to embrace a grittier sound underscores the song's raw, unfiltered message about the music industry's realities. Their lyrics, born from an "effortless connection" and mutual vulnerability, reflect the shared challenges and triumphs of women navigating this space. Ivy's commendation of Låpsley as an "absolute weapon in the studio" highlights the synergy that made this powerful narrative possible.

Impacting the Industry

'Popstar' stands as a testament to the strength found in collaboration and shared experience. By channeling their personal journeys into a universally resonant anthem, Alice Ivy and Låpsley have not only created a memorable track but have also sparked conversations about gender dynamics within the music industry. Their partnership, described as a "dream team" by Ivy, serves as an inspiring example of what can be achieved when artists unite to challenge norms and share their truths through their art.

As 'Popstar' makes its rounds, captivating listeners with its electrifying energy and compelling narrative, it invites a broader reflection on the state of the music industry and the power of storytelling through song. In a landscape often dominated by polished pop productions, Ivy and Låpsley's rock-infused anthem emerges as a bold, refreshing outlier that not only entertains but enlightens, leaving an indelible mark on all who lend an ear.