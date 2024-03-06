Alfie Boe Announces North East Stop on UK Tour: Tickets Available Now

Alfie Boe, the acclaimed 50-year-old singer, has just announced a stop in the North East as part of his UK tour this summer, with tickets already on sale. Boe, known for his powerful voice and dynamic performances, will be showcasing his latest work, Open Arms: The Symphonic Songbook, at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead on Wednesday, June 5. This tour follows the successful release of his album in October, which features symphonic renditions of classic rock hits from icons such as Bon Jovi and Metallica.

What to Expect

Fans attending the Gateshead performance can look forward to an evening filled with Boe's interpretations of rock and pop classics, reimagined with a symphonic twist. From the intense emotions of Metallica to the rock anthems of Bon Jovi, Boe's setlist promises a unique blend of genres, all performed with his signature vocal prowess. The Glasshouse, known for its acoustics, offers an ideal setting for experiencing Boe's remarkable range and musicality.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Alfie Boe's performance are available through Ticketmaster and GigsAndTours, with prices ranging from £40 to £73. For fans looking for an extra special experience, two VIP packages are offered. The Alfie Boe Premium Seat Experience, priced at £120, includes a premium seat, exclusive gift, signed photo, and tour lanyard. The more exclusive Alfie Boe Meet & Greet Experience, at £185 per person, offers all the benefits of the premium package plus a personal photo opportunity with Boe himself.

A Stellar Career

Alfie Boe's 30-year career has been marked by versatility and success across opera, theatre, and music charts. His ability to bridge genres while maintaining technical excellence has made him Britain's most popular tenor. Boe's performances, whether at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee or on the Les Miserables stage, have consistently captivated audiences worldwide. This tour offers a chance to witness Boe's transformative interpretations of well-loved classics, making it a must-see event for fans old and new.