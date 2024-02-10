Taskmaster's Alex Horne Takes The Horne Section Tour Nationwide

Comedy maestro Alex Horne, co-creator and co-host of the Bafta-winning TV show Taskmaster, is embarking on a nationwide tour with his band, The Horne Section. The 45-year-old British comedian, who first took the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2000, has been entertaining audiences with his unique blend of humor, music, and infectious energy ever since.

A Classical Beginning

Born in Chichester, Horne's journey began at Lancing College before he moved on to study classics at Cambridge. It was during his time at the prestigious university that Horne found his calling in comedy, becoming a member of the esteemed Footlights comedy troupe. This laid the foundation for a career that would see him rise to prominence in the world of British entertainment.

A Triumphant Turn with Taskmaster

Horne's big break came with the creation of Taskmaster, a TV show that features comedians tackling bizarre challenges. The show, which has won both Bafta and National Comedy Awards, has become a staple of British television, showcasing Horne's comedic prowess and knack for creating engaging content. The show's success has propelled Horne into the limelight, making him a household name in the UK.

The Horne Section: A Symphony of Laughter

Beyond his work on Taskmaster, Horne is also the frontman of The Horne Section, a comedy band known for their hilarious songs and enthusiastic dancing. The band, which has its own Channel 4 TV show and an iTunes-chart-topping podcast, has performed with various recording artists including Robbie Williams, Madness, and Florence and the Machine. With their unique brand of musical comedy, The Horne Section has captured the hearts of audiences across the country.

As Horne and The Horne Section prepare to embark on their nationwide tour, fans eagerly await the chance to witness their unique blend of comedy, music, and dance. With a career spanning over two decades, Horne has proven himself to be a master of his craft, constantly pushing the boundaries of comedy and entertainment.

For Horne, who resides in Buckinghamshire with his wife Rachel, a Virgin Radio newsreader, and their three sons, the tour represents an opportunity to share his passion for comedy with a wider audience. As he takes to the stage with The Horne Section, Horne continues to cement his status as one of Britain's most beloved comedians, proving that laughter truly is the best medicine.

