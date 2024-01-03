Aldi UK Donates 1.5 Million Meals During Festive Season

In a remarkable act of generosity this festive season, Aldi UK donated 1.5 million meals to charities, community groups, and food banks, making a significant difference to communities in need. The initiative saw Aldi stores paired with local non-profit organizations that collected unsold fresh and chilled food items on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve following early closures.

Aldi’s Commitment to Social Responsibility

These charitable donations form part of Aldi’s ongoing partnership with Neighbourly, a platform designed to connect businesses with charitable organizations. This alliance has so far resulted in more than 40 million meals being donated to worthy causes. The supermarket chain also collaborated with the Company Shop Group, providing approximately 2,000 meals at Community Kitchens across the UK over the Christmas period.

Impact on Local Communities

In Somerset alone, Aldi donated 13,480 meals over the Christmas and New Year period. Beneficiaries included the Taunton Foodbank and the Sedgemoor Community Partnership. In Berkshire, Aldi UK donated 11,700 meals to various charities. These substantial contributions are testament to Aldi’s dedication to community support and social responsibility.

Recognizing the Importance of Collaboration

Liz Fox, Aldi UK’s National Sustainability Director, expressed pride in the supermarket’s collaboration with its charity partners. She acknowledged the significant impact of their work, particularly during the winter months, a time when the need for charity services intensifies. Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, shared this sentiment, recognizing Aldi’s large donations as essential in supporting communities during demanding periods.

As we enter the New Year, Aldi’s substantial contributions serve as a reminder of the power of community support and corporate social responsibility in making a tangible difference to those in need.