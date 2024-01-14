Alastair Humphreys: From Global Expeditions to Local Explorations in Adventure

Renowned explorer, Alastair Humphreys, widely recognized for his global adventures and enlightening speeches, has found a novel path to quench his exploration quest in the midst of Covid-19 lockdowns. With restrictions barring him from setting on distant journeys, Humphreys decided to find novelty in the mundane, turning his gaze to the landscapes that lie near his English home.

Mapping the Local Terrain

Armed with an Ordnance Survey map of his locality, Humphreys set out on a unique challenge. His mission was to explore a randomly chosen 1km by 1km square each week for an entire year. The aim was not just to traverse the space physically, but to apply the explorer’s spirit – curiosity, stamina, and open-mindedness – to what most would dismiss as ordinary terrain.

The Journey Unfolds in ‘Local’

His year-long endeavor is documented meticulously in his book ‘Local.’ Presented in a monthly diary format, ‘Local’ serves as a testament to his journey, capturing his experiences and observations as he explored the overlooked landscapes in his vicinity.

The Unexpected Beauty in the Mundane

During one of his weekly forays, Humphreys ventured into a square on the map’s northern rim, an area he cheekily refers to as a ‘shithole.’ This unappealing destination was chosen deliberately, to underscore the idea that even the most unremarkable places can offer adventure. Amid signs of environmental neglect and human interference, he stumbled upon moments of unexpected beauty. Notably, he discovered the musk stork’s-bill flower, a testament to nature’s resilience in an overdeveloped region.

A Shift from Microadventures to Local Exploration

Humphreys’ transition to local exploration was an evolution of his microadventure movement, a concept that propagated inclusive and easily emulated escapades. This shift was partly driven by his new familial responsibilities and a philosophical belief that exploration isn’t confined to physical hardships. It can also signify stepping out of one’s emotional comfort zone. Today, Humphreys champions environmental responsibility, embracing a vegan lifestyle and minimizing air travel. He opts to donate half of his earnings from lucrative engagements to environmental charities.