en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Alastair Humphreys: From Global Expeditions to Local Explorations in Adventure

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Alastair Humphreys: From Global Expeditions to Local Explorations in Adventure

Renowned explorer, Alastair Humphreys, widely recognized for his global adventures and enlightening speeches, has found a novel path to quench his exploration quest in the midst of Covid-19 lockdowns. With restrictions barring him from setting on distant journeys, Humphreys decided to find novelty in the mundane, turning his gaze to the landscapes that lie near his English home.

Mapping the Local Terrain

Armed with an Ordnance Survey map of his locality, Humphreys set out on a unique challenge. His mission was to explore a randomly chosen 1km by 1km square each week for an entire year. The aim was not just to traverse the space physically, but to apply the explorer’s spirit – curiosity, stamina, and open-mindedness – to what most would dismiss as ordinary terrain.

The Journey Unfolds in ‘Local’

His year-long endeavor is documented meticulously in his book ‘Local.’ Presented in a monthly diary format, ‘Local’ serves as a testament to his journey, capturing his experiences and observations as he explored the overlooked landscapes in his vicinity.

The Unexpected Beauty in the Mundane

During one of his weekly forays, Humphreys ventured into a square on the map’s northern rim, an area he cheekily refers to as a ‘shithole.’ This unappealing destination was chosen deliberately, to underscore the idea that even the most unremarkable places can offer adventure. Amid signs of environmental neglect and human interference, he stumbled upon moments of unexpected beauty. Notably, he discovered the musk stork’s-bill flower, a testament to nature’s resilience in an overdeveloped region.

A Shift from Microadventures to Local Exploration

Humphreys’ transition to local exploration was an evolution of his microadventure movement, a concept that propagated inclusive and easily emulated escapades. This shift was partly driven by his new familial responsibilities and a philosophical belief that exploration isn’t confined to physical hardships. It can also signify stepping out of one’s emotional comfort zone. Today, Humphreys champions environmental responsibility, embracing a vegan lifestyle and minimizing air travel. He opts to donate half of his earnings from lucrative engagements to environmental charities.

0
United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
2 mins ago
Transport for London Trials Innovative Cleaning Technique to Tackle 'Ghost Marks'
Underground travelers in London are familiar with the so-called ‘ghost marks’ that stain the platforms of the London Underground. These marks, caused by the accumulation of grime and dirt from passengers’ shoes over time, leave a visible residue in the shape of footprints. But now, Transport for London (TfL) is putting a new cleaning technique
Transport for London Trials Innovative Cleaning Technique to Tackle 'Ghost Marks'
New Book Reveals Queen's Final Moments and Charles III's Ascension
1 hour ago
New Book Reveals Queen's Final Moments and Charles III's Ascension
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
1 hour ago
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
Burnley Secures Chelsea's David Datro Fofana on Loan Amidst Relegation Battle
39 mins ago
Burnley Secures Chelsea's David Datro Fofana on Loan Amidst Relegation Battle
Rishi Sunak: Prime Target for Fact-Checking on Twitter
41 mins ago
Rishi Sunak: Prime Target for Fact-Checking on Twitter
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
56 mins ago
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana Begins 2023 AFCON Campaign: An Encounter with Cape Verde
1 min
Ghana Begins 2023 AFCON Campaign: An Encounter with Cape Verde
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
3 mins
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
8 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
8 mins
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
10 mins
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
11 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Century of Days and Counting
13 mins
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Century of Days and Counting
Concerns Arise Over Donald Tusk's Tactics as Poland's Prime Minister
13 mins
Concerns Arise Over Donald Tusk's Tactics as Poland's Prime Minister
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
15 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app