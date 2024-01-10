Alan Bates Open to Knighthood Amid Continuing Justice Efforts in Horizon Scandal

Alan Bates, a former sub-postmaster at the core of the fight for justice in the Horizon scandal, has been a beacon of hope for those wronged by a flawed computing system. The scandal led to false accusations of financial misconduct against numerous sub-postmasters. Bates, who is 69 years old, has turned down the offer of an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in this year’s honours, a decision rooted in his opposition to accepting the award while Paula Vennells, the former Post Office boss implicated in the scandal, still held her Commander of the British Empire (CBE) received in 2019.

Turning the Tide

However, following Vennells’ decision to relinquish her honour, Bates has shown a willingness to consider a knighthood, should such an offer be presented. His remarks come in the wake of indications from Downing Street that it would be ‘common sense’ to bestow an honour upon him after the mass quashing of convictions related to the scandal.

A Two-Decade Quest for Justice

Bates’s involvement in the quest for justice spans over two decades, underscoring his dedication to the cause and his role in advocating for the rights and reputations of his fellow sub-postmasters. His relentless pursuit of truth and justice has earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and the public alike.

Support from High Places

Support for Bates’s knighthood has come from both the Conservative and Labour parties, with over 1.2 million people signing a petition for the ex-Post Office boss to relinquish the honour. Cabinet minister Esther McVey and Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds have also voiced their support for Bates’s knighthood. Despite the support, Mr. Bates remains steadfast in his fight for justice, prioritizing it over personal accolades.