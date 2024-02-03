Aireville Park Playground Set for Closure Amidst Call for Community Involvement

The playground in Aireville Park, Skipton, a testament to the community spirit and tenacity of The Friends of Aireville Park, faces a temporary shutdown. Having borne the brunt of extensive use since its installation in 2019, the playground is set to close for about two weeks post the February half-term for critical maintenance. The need for this closure is underpinned by the necessity to ensure the playground, including its popular zip-wire, meets the stringent safety standards set by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA).

Improving Accessibility and Safety

Tasked with the responsibility of executing these repairs is the North Yorkshire Council's Parks and Grounds team. Their mission goes beyond just ensuring the playground's safety; they aim to enhance its accessibility, leaving no child deprived of the joy of play.

A Call for Renewed Community Involvement

In a bid to breathe fresh life into the park and the playground, a call for the formation of a new Friends of Aireville Park group has been echoed. This revitalized group, potentially with the support of Skipton Town Council, is anticipated to infuse the park with fresh ideas and perspectives.

Future Developments: A Community Venture

North Yorkshire Council also plans to consult with residents on future developments for the park. The Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA), which requires a comprehensive renovation, is especially in the spotlight. Councillor David Noland of Skipton North and Embsay with Eastby Division, underscores the significance of community involvement in the decision-making process for park improvements. This collective decision-making is expected to ensure that the park's evolution aligns with the desires and needs of those who frequent it.