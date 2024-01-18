Airbnb’s ‘Off-Grid’ Homes Trend: Hoots Treehouse Emerges as a Top Wellness Getaway

Airbnb has reported a significant surge in the search for ‘off-grid’ homes, a clear indication of the growing preference for secluded, wellness-oriented getaways. This shift in user interest has led the company to unveil its most coveted ‘reset stays.’ Among these, Hoots Treehouse, located in Mayfield’s High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is particularly noteworthy. Less than two hours by road from London, this accessible retreat offers a tranquil escape for city dwellers.

Seclusion Meets Comfort

The cedar-clad Hoots Treehouse allows guests to experience the serenity of nature without compromising on comfort. Despite its location amidst abundant wildlife and walking trails, it maintains a close proximity to local amenities in the nearby East Sussex village. The interior features wood beams, a double bed, a loft area, an open-plan kitchen, dining area, and a bathroom replete with a shower.

Modern Amenities Amidst Nature

Guests at Hoots Treehouse are treated to a range of modern amenities. These include heating, a wood-burning stove, a BBQ on the decking, and even a tennis court. The inclusion of such facilities amidst the seclusion of nature ensures a balanced experience for visitors, allowing them to enjoy their stay without forgoing the comforts of contemporary living.

A Highly Rated Retreat

With a high guest rating of 4.98 out of 5 stars, Hoots Treehouse is not just another listing on Airbnb. It has received glowing reviews from guests who have praised its peaceful atmosphere and relaxing environment. This makes it an ideal romantic getaway for couples, especially around Valentine’s Day when a quiet, intimate escape becomes all the more appealing.