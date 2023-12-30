African Entertainment Industry’s Meteoric Rise: Who to Watch in 2024

In an era where the world is more connected than ever, the African entertainment industry has seen a meteoric rise, with numerous artists reaching new heights in 2023. Artists like Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Rema, and Asake have not only captivated audiences across the continent but have also made significant inroads into international markets. In the film industry, figures such as Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Mercy Aigbe have achieved impressive box office successes.

African Artists Captivating Global Audiences

Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning singer, has etched his name into the annals of history by being the first African artist to headline an event at a stadium in the United Kingdom, selling out an 80,000-capacity venue. His music, which blends Afrobeat with dancehall, reggae, American rap, and R&B, has resonated with audiences worldwide.

Similarly, Davido, with three Grammy nominations for his album ‘Timeless’ and several awards at the Trace Awards, has become a force to reckon with. Wizkid’s EP ‘Soundman 2 (S2)’ set streaming records, and he sold out the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, demonstrating his massive appeal.

Female Artists Breaking Boundaries

Tiwa Savage and Rema have also made significant strides in the industry. Savage’s songs have garnered millions of views on YouTube, and she had the honor of performing at the coronation concert for King Charles III. Rema, who had a massive hit with ‘Calm Down,’ became the first African artist to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or Awards.

Entertainment Industry Shaping the Future

Asake, dubbed the King of melody, had a successful year with multiple award wins and a sold-out O2 Arena concert. In the film industry, Funke Akindele demonstrated resilience by bouncing back from a political defeat to release successful movies, while Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe also achieved significant box office success. These entertainers are expected to continue breaking boundaries and achieving greater heights in 2024.

Meanwhile, Angélique Kidjo, a globally-celebrated singer and songwriter from Benin, who has championed African music, will be accepting the Polar Prize in Sweden, making her the third musician from Africa to win the award. Other emerging talents such as Ghana’s SuperJazzClub, Nigeria’s Odumodublvck, South Africa’s Tyla, and Ghanaian singer Amaarae are also making waves, promising a bright future for African entertainment.