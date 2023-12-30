en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

African Entertainment Industry’s Meteoric Rise: Who to Watch in 2024

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:56 pm EST
African Entertainment Industry’s Meteoric Rise: Who to Watch in 2024

In an era where the world is more connected than ever, the African entertainment industry has seen a meteoric rise, with numerous artists reaching new heights in 2023. Artists like Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Rema, and Asake have not only captivated audiences across the continent but have also made significant inroads into international markets. In the film industry, figures such as Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Mercy Aigbe have achieved impressive box office successes.

African Artists Captivating Global Audiences

Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning singer, has etched his name into the annals of history by being the first African artist to headline an event at a stadium in the United Kingdom, selling out an 80,000-capacity venue. His music, which blends Afrobeat with dancehall, reggae, American rap, and R&B, has resonated with audiences worldwide.

Similarly, Davido, with three Grammy nominations for his album ‘Timeless’ and several awards at the Trace Awards, has become a force to reckon with. Wizkid’s EP ‘Soundman 2 (S2)’ set streaming records, and he sold out the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, demonstrating his massive appeal.

Female Artists Breaking Boundaries

Tiwa Savage and Rema have also made significant strides in the industry. Savage’s songs have garnered millions of views on YouTube, and she had the honor of performing at the coronation concert for King Charles III. Rema, who had a massive hit with ‘Calm Down,’ became the first African artist to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or Awards.

Entertainment Industry Shaping the Future

Asake, dubbed the King of melody, had a successful year with multiple award wins and a sold-out O2 Arena concert. In the film industry, Funke Akindele demonstrated resilience by bouncing back from a political defeat to release successful movies, while Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe also achieved significant box office success. These entertainers are expected to continue breaking boundaries and achieving greater heights in 2024.

Meanwhile, Angélique Kidjo, a globally-celebrated singer and songwriter from Benin, who has championed African music, will be accepting the Polar Prize in Sweden, making her the third musician from Africa to win the award. Other emerging talents such as Ghana’s SuperJazzClub, Nigeria’s Odumodublvck, South Africa’s Tyla, and Ghanaian singer Amaarae are also making waves, promising a bright future for African entertainment.

0
Africa United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move

By Quadri Adejumo

Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation

By Salman Khan

Johannesburg's Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis

By Salman Akhtar

Chad's Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans ...
@Africa · 44 mins
President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans ...
heart comment 0
Blade Nzimande Urges ANC Unity, Criticizes Zuma’s Decision, and Reveals Future Plans

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Blade Nzimande Urges ANC Unity, Criticizes Zuma's Decision, and Reveals Future Plans
Devastating Fire in Mbale City: A Stark Reminder of Fire Safety Measures

By Momen Zellmi

Devastating Fire in Mbale City: A Stark Reminder of Fire Safety Measures
Eastern Cape’s Tumultuous 2023: From Crime Surges to Heartwarming Reunions

By Quadri Adejumo

Eastern Cape's Tumultuous 2023: From Crime Surges to Heartwarming Reunions
Burundi’s President’s Opposition to Same-Sex Marriage Spurs Controversy

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Burundi's President's Opposition to Same-Sex Marriage Spurs Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
4 mins
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
5 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
6 mins
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
7 mins
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
8 mins
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
10 mins
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic
11 mins
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic
ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash
11 mins
ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
11 mins
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
41 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app