Business

Affordable Terraced House in Little Lever: A First-Time Buyer’s Dream

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:41 pm EST
Affordable Terraced House in Little Lever: A First-Time Buyer's Dream

Located in the quaint and charming Little Lever in Bolton, an affordable three-bedroom terraced house is now open for first-time buyers. This recently renovated property, listed at £149,950, promises a blend of comfort, style, and accessibility. It’s not every day that a property with such a unique charm and modern finish comes to the market.

Stylish and Modern

The property’s exterior has been given a fresh, modern look with stylish matt black windows and doors. This bold choice not only gives the house a standout ‘kerb appeal’ but also blends seamlessly with the interior aesthetics. The house, initially a two-bedroom dwelling, has been judiciously extended to include an extra bedroom.

Comfortable Living

Inside, the property continues to impress, boasting a spacious living area accentuated by a beautiful brick fireplace. The modern kitchen, equipped with all the essentials, is ready to inspire culinary creativity. The house also features a family bathroom and a paved garden, perfect for those sun-soaked afternoons.

Prime Location

More than its aesthetic appeal and interior comforts, the property’s location in close proximity to Little Lever village adds to its attractiveness. The house is well-situated for access to nearby towns and schools, including Masefield Primary School and Ladywood School, making it an ideal home for families.

The estate agents at eXp World UK have noted the property’s alluring exterior and spacious interior. With the recent renovation, this house is expected to draw significant interest from buyers. Given its high demand, prospective buyers are encouraged to act quickly.

In essence, this three-bedroom terraced house in Little Lever, Bolton, offers a tempting package for first-time buyers. Its stylish design, comfortable living spaces, and prime location make it a property worth considering.

Business United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

