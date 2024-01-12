en English
Business

Affilka by SOFTSWISS to Exhibit at iGB Affiliate London 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Affilka by SOFTSWISS to Exhibit at iGB Affiliate London 2024

Affilka by SOFTSWISS, a prominent figure in the affiliate marketing management software scene, is poised to put its innovative solutions on display at the iGB Affiliate London 2024 event. The iGB Affiliate event, renowned for its role as a connection point for various stakeholders in the iGaming industry, aligns perfectly with Affilka’s objectives of forging reliable partnerships and fostering continual growth.

Impressive Milestones and Future Plans

Since its birth in 2018, Affilka has been on a remarkable journey. With over 320 clients across the globe, the company achieved significant milestones in 2023, including an affiliate Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) surge to nearly EUR 1.2 billion, and a massive influx of 24 million new players. In an industry that thrives on numbers, these figures are a testament to Affilka’s successful trajectory and its ability to make a sizable impact.

At the event, Affilka plans to launch with a booth where it will showcase its solutions, case studies, and key product updates. Alongside this, it will provide a platform for networking, sharing content, and engaging in thought leadership discussions, thus presenting a full picture of Affilka’s operations and ambitions.

Enhancing Reporting System and API Integration

Currently, Affilka is working on improving its reporting system to provide more detailed analytics. In tandem with this, it is also enhancing its API for seamless integration with clients’ Business Intelligence tools. The goal is to streamline and automate processes, offering clear benefits to existing clients and prospects alike.

Anastasia Borovaya, the Head of Affilka, highlighted the company’s growth and the concerted efforts to bolster their reporting and integration capabilities. These enhancements not only speak to Affilka’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve, but also their dedication to continually improving their service offerings to provide the best possible experience for their clients.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

