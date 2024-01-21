Advetec Announces New CEO, Prepares for Future of Waste-to-Fuel Industry

Wiltshire-based biotechnology firm Advetec has appointed Lee Knott, former chief commercial officer, as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jim Lovett. Lovett, although stepping down as CEO, will continue to play a vital role as an investor and advisor to the company. Advetec, a pioneer in the field of waste-to-fuel technology, is known for its innovative contributions in transforming unrecyclable waste into solid recovered fuel (SRF).

Prepping for the Future of Waste Handling

The company is equipping waste handlers for the imminent inclusion of energy-from-waste (EfW) in the Emissions Trading Scheme by 2028. This strategic move is essential for waste handlers to safeguard their bottom line, conform to upcoming regulatory changes, and contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions. Over the years, Advetec has catered to a diverse set of clients, including Max Recycle, J Witt Waste Recycling, and the Royal Caribbean Group.

Growth and Technological Advancements

The coming year will see Advetec focusing on expanding its customer base and continuing to refine its technology through rigorous trials and research & development. A significant stride in their growth journey is the forthcoming activation of the biotechnology unit at J Witt Waste Recycling. This unit is expected to process up to 10 tonnes of waste daily, converting it into SRF.

Trailblazing in Waste-to-Fuel Conversion

Advetec has also recently concluded a trial that involved converting washroom waste into SRF, a testament to the versatility of its proprietary biotechnology. Established in 2000, the company has flourished under Lovett's leadership, extending its influence in the UK and US markets with its groundbreaking XO technology. Advetec's contributions have been instrumental in advancing the waste-to-fuel sector, with core technologies like incineration, gasification, anaerobic digestion, and pyrolysis at the forefront of waste conversion.